Popular Kumawood actor Wayoosi has attributed the revival of the struggling Kumawood movie industry to fellow actor and comedian Dr Likee.

In an interview with Poleeno Multimedia on September 5, 2024, Wayoosi claimed that Dr Likee's popular YouTube skits have single-handedly breathed new life into Kumawood.

According to , the local film industry had been in decline for some time, with only a handful of actors, such as Lil Win, still active.

He said, however, that Dr Likee's viral skits on YouTube have reignited the love for local cinema, inspiring a lot of new content from actors who had previously been dormant. He said:

"I can boldly say that God has used Dr Likee to revive Kumawood. When the industry was no longer vibrant, how many actors/actresses were working? It was only Lil Win and a few others who were making short films on YouTube but Dr Likee took it to a different level. Credit needs to be given where it is due. Anyone who refuses to give Dr Likee his flowers is a fool," he said.

Wayoosi argued that Dr Likee's success on YouTube has not only popularised short-form content but also encouraged other Kumawood stars to create their own productions.

Many who had once been sidelined have now joined the online productions. He added that Nana Ama McBrown, Portia Asare, and Emelia Brobbey were making a comeback on the scene.

Seniorman Layla praises Dr Likee

Wayoosi is not the only one who has praised Dr Likee recently. Another actor from a younger generation also praised him.

YEN.com.gh reported that Seniorman Layla credited Dr Likee for motivating him to succeed.

The young man narrated how Dr Likee gave him funds when he was in need.

