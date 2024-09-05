Ghanaian Actor Mr Beautiful Announces His Official Return To Social Media, Narrates Story
- Mr Beautiful, in an interview with Hitz FM, disclosed that he has not been on social media for the past eight years
- The actor explained that he stopped using social media because he faced abuse due to his political affiliation
- However, Mr Beautiful mentioned that he has rejoined and is now active on social media platforms like TikTok
Popular Ghanaian actor Mr. Beautiful has disclosed that he stayed away from social media for eight years due to persistent online abuse stemming from his political affiliation.
In an interview with Hitz FM, the actor shared his experience of being targeted for his open support of former president John Dramani Mahama.
Mr Beautiful explained that the constant stream of insults and negative comments directed toward him made it difficult to stay active online.
He said that being a well-known supporter of Mahama, his political stance often drew harsh reactions from social media users who disagreed with his views.
This led to a decision to step away from online platforms in order to avoid the toxic atmosphere, calling those who insulted him immature.
However, after years of absence, Mr. Beautiful says he has returned to social media and is now active on platforms such as TikTok.
Mr Beautiful's social media comment sparks reactions
YEN.com.gh has gathered some reactions from social media users.
YAHWEHYIREH said:
"pls, can Agya koo speak same English 🤣🤣🤣 but mr beautiful u didn't do well for leaving social media u need to hit it hard"
Bengazy 155 wrote:
"So you're back to campaign for NDC. So why can't Ghanaians change NDC, NPP and try a different party. Cheddar all the way"
mickeyartzgh said:
"that's the bad side of Ghana’s politics. Your people are doing worst to the other side."
Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh
