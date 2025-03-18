Mawuko Kuadzi, a casting director of the Hollywood film Beasts Of No Nation has disclosed the exact amount Ghanaian stars Abraham Attah and Strika got

He delved into the drama regarding how Strika turned out and clarified allegations that surfaced years back alleging Strika's share had been squandered

The famous casting director brought to light the genesis of how Strika was discovered and the efforts that were made to help him

Mawuko Kuadzi, one of the casting directors of the 2015 Hollywood film Beasts of No Nation, has disclosed the exact amount earned by Ghanaian stars Abraham Attah and Emmanuel Nii Adom Quaye, known as Strika.

In an interview with Asempa Showbiz, he said both actors received $30,000 each, which was 1% of the movie’s earnings.

Abraham Attah’s career took off after the film, leading him to international roles, including a part in Spider-Man: Homecoming. He relocated to the US, further advancing his education while building his acting career. Strika, however, faced challenges and later ended up on the streets.

Kuadzi explained that after Beasts of No Nation, Strika was enrolled in school, but he frequently ran away. He added that due to his background as an orphan with limited family support, management decided to safeguard his earnings rather than entrusting them to relatives.

He also addressed long-standing allegations that Strika’s money had been mismanaged. In a 2018 interview, Strika claimed he never received payment for his role, stating that a producer, Kofi Robert, had told him the money was being held in trust for him.

He further alleged that, even as he approached 19 years old, he had yet to access the funds. At the time, he was seen hawking on the streets of Accra, fueling speculation about whether his earnings had been misused.

The film’s management later refuted these claims, clarifying that Strika’s money had been placed in a trust fund at Barclays Bank. They stated that he needed a valid ID to access the funds once he turned 18. In 2023, Strika himself admitted that he had received payment for his role in the film.

Strika's Beasts of No Nation earnings stir debate

