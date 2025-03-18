Beasts Of No Nation Casting Director Mawuko Kuadzi Details How Strika Made $30k From Movie
- Mawuko Kuadzi, a casting director of the Hollywood film Beasts Of No Nation has disclosed the exact amount Ghanaian stars Abraham Attah and Strika got
- He delved into the drama regarding how Strika turned out and clarified allegations that surfaced years back alleging Strika's share had been squandered
- The famous casting director brought to light the genesis of how Strika was discovered and the efforts that were made to help him
PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.
Mawuko Kuadzi, one of the casting directors of the 2015 Hollywood film Beasts of No Nation, has disclosed the exact amount earned by Ghanaian stars Abraham Attah and Emmanuel Nii Adom Quaye, known as Strika.
In an interview with Asempa Showbiz, he said both actors received $30,000 each, which was 1% of the movie’s earnings.
Abraham Attah’s career took off after the film, leading him to international roles, including a part in Spider-Man: Homecoming. He relocated to the US, further advancing his education while building his acting career. Strika, however, faced challenges and later ended up on the streets.
Bills Micro Credit founder Richard Nii-Quaye Armah opens up on his wealth, private jet, and Bugatti in video
Kuadzi explained that after Beasts of No Nation, Strika was enrolled in school, but he frequently ran away. He added that due to his background as an orphan with limited family support, management decided to safeguard his earnings rather than entrusting them to relatives.
He also addressed long-standing allegations that Strika’s money had been mismanaged. In a 2018 interview, Strika claimed he never received payment for his role, stating that a producer, Kofi Robert, had told him the money was being held in trust for him.
He further alleged that, even as he approached 19 years old, he had yet to access the funds. At the time, he was seen hawking on the streets of Accra, fueling speculation about whether his earnings had been misused.
The film’s management later refuted these claims, clarifying that Strika’s money had been placed in a trust fund at Barclays Bank. They stated that he needed a valid ID to access the funds once he turned 18. In 2023, Strika himself admitted that he had received payment for his role in the film.
Strika's Beasts of No Nation earnings stir debate
YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.
"Kelvin Kwasi Oppong If his parents had been alive, all this wouldn't have happened. Parental control and love have always been necessary."
Samuel Arthur commented:
"Probably he didn't like school, what if you took him to acting school to polish his skills?"
Luda Brandy Gh said:
"His uncle's children and nieces are enjoying his money. They are into better schools and all that. That's life for you."
Abraham Attah wears earrings
Abraham Attah, Strika's colleague who is in the US was also in the news recently for his fashion choices.
YEN.com.gh reported that the young man stirred reactions when he rocked a large set of earrings.
He flaunted it in photos he shared on his Instagram page where it received hundreds of likes.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Geraldo Amartey (Entertainment Editor) Geraldo Amartey is an Entertainment Editor at YEN.com.gh. He pursued a degree in linguistics at the University of Ghana and graduated in 2020. He has over three years of experience in journalism. Geraldo's professional career in journalism started at the Ministry Of Information, where he worked as a writer. He has completed Google News Initiative News Lab courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. You can reach out to him at geraldo.amartey@yen.com.gh.
Samuel Gitonga (Copy editor) Samuel Gitonga is a Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh. He holds a Bachelor of Broadcast Journalism Degree from the Multimedia University of Kenya. He has over 7 years’ experience in the digital journalism industry. He started out his career at the Kenya News Agency and proceeded to work for several reputable media outlets in Nairobi.