Nadia Buari, in a video she shared on her Instagram page, acted in Twi as she mimicked a voice-over sound that was in the language

The actress, who always speaks English in most of the movie roles she plays, had many laughing as she mimicked the funny sound about getting brokenhearted

In the comments section of the video, many of the actress's followers dropped funny comments saying she nailed her impression

Popular Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari showed her hilarious side by mimicking a voice-over sound in Twi.

Nadia Buari, who is predominantly known for her roles in English-speaking movies, surprised her followers with her impressive command of Twi. The video showed the actress humorously mimicking a funny sound about getting brokenhearted.

The unexpected display of humour from the actress had many of her followers laughing as they witnessed a side of Nadia they rarely see. The video went viral, with fans applauding her hilarious impression.

In the comments section of the video, followers of the actress were quick to express their amusement. Many dropped funny comments, praising Buari for nailing the impression.

Nadia Buari sparks funny reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

d_.adams said:

Ei you can speak better twi like that

dairograndson commented:

Falling in love with your language mummy teach me one

mcdekay_offsyde said:

Fine girl like you na broken heart akye wo . You’re looking good

maamebokro commented:

Maame gyae saa na mete trotro mu wate

akhosuah_beauthy said:

You nailed it queen...had wanted to laugh but my in law will say I'm laughing at her wig

snrsolution_original_gh said:

Fresh girls ne con-sets

zethajulie reacted:

This can’t be you whaaaaaaat

Nadia Buari speaks Arabic

In another story, Nadia Buari, in a video, spoke Arabic, and many of her fans and followers enquired about whether she was a practising Muslim.

The Ghanaian actress comes from a Muslim background. Her father is an Alhaji, and her mother is also a Hajia.

However, it has never been clear if Nadia was an active member of the Islamic faith.

