Nadia Buari: Ghanaian Movie Star Acts In Twi In Video, Ghanaians React: "You Nailed It"
- Nadia Buari, in a video she shared on her Instagram page, acted in Twi as she mimicked a voice-over sound that was in the language
- The actress, who always speaks English in most of the movie roles she plays, had many laughing as she mimicked the funny sound about getting brokenhearted
- In the comments section of the video, many of the actress's followers dropped funny comments saying she nailed her impression
Popular Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari showed her hilarious side by mimicking a voice-over sound in Twi.
Nadia Buari, who is predominantly known for her roles in English-speaking movies, surprised her followers with her impressive command of Twi. The video showed the actress humorously mimicking a funny sound about getting brokenhearted.
The unexpected display of humour from the actress had many of her followers laughing as they witnessed a side of Nadia they rarely see. The video went viral, with fans applauding her hilarious impression.
In the comments section of the video, followers of the actress were quick to express their amusement. Many dropped funny comments, praising Buari for nailing the impression.
PAY ATTENTION: All celebrity news in one place! Follow YEN's Facebook Broadcast channel and read on the go.
Nadia Buari sparks funny reactions
YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.
Ei you can speak better twi like that
dairograndson commented:
Falling in love with your language mummy teach me one
mcdekay_offsyde said:
Fine girl like you na broken heart akye wo . You’re looking good
maamebokro commented:
Maame gyae saa na mete trotro mu wate
akhosuah_beauthy said:
You nailed it queen...had wanted to laugh but my in law will say I'm laughing at her wig
snrsolution_original_gh said:
Fresh girls ne con-sets
zethajulie reacted:
This can’t be you whaaaaaaat
Nadia Buari speaks Arabic
In another story, Nadia Buari, in a video, spoke Arabic, and many of her fans and followers enquired about whether she was a practising Muslim.
The Ghanaian actress comes from a Muslim background. Her father is an Alhaji, and her mother is also a Hajia.
However, it has never been clear if Nadia was an active member of the Islamic faith.
Proofread by Edwina N.K Quarcoo, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh.
PAY ATTENTION: Stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Geraldo Amartey (Entertainment Editor) Geraldo Amartey is an Entertainment Editor at YEN.com.gh. He pursued a degree in linguistics at the University of Ghana and graduated in 2020. He has over three years of experience in journalism. Geraldo's professional career in journalism started at the Ministry Of Information, where she worked as a writer. You can reach out to her at geraldo.amartey@yen.com.gh.