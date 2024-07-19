Nana Ama McBrown arrived in the UK with Vivian Jill Lawrence on July 20, 2024, for Nacee's KAVOD concert in London

The actress and TV personality shared a video of herself meeting up with comedian Clemento Suarez at the airport

The video has sparked massive reactions from Nana Ama McBrown's followers on Instagram

Ghanaian actress and TV personality Nana Ama McBrown arrived in the UK for gospel musician Nacee's KAVOD concert and met comedian Clemento Suarez.

Nana Ama McBrown and Clemento Suarez meet

Nana Ama McBrown took to her Instagram page to share a video of herself with actress Vivian Jill Lawrence and Clemento Suarez at the parking lot of an airport in London.

In the video, the two actresses were announcing their arrival in the UK and promoting Nacee's upcoming event to their followers when Clemento Suarez interrupted their recording session..

The comedian jumped before them to play hopscotch, leaving Nana Ama McBrown speechless and dumbfounded. The actress jokingly questioned how Clemento Suarez's wife could put up with some of his childish acts.

In another part of the video, Nana Ama McBrown proceeded with her recording session when Clemento Suarez interrupted her again, leaving everyone laughing. The actress later questioned the comedian's invitation to the event.

Sharing the video, Nana Ama McBrown urged her followers to purchase their tickets and join her and other Ghanaian personalities at Nacee's KAVOD concert, which will take place at Dominion Centre in London on July 20, 2024.

Below is the video of Nana Ama McBrown and Clemento Suarez:

Reactions to the video

The video sparked many reactions from Nana Ama McBrown's followers. Many of them were amused by Clemento Suarez's actions. YEN.com.gh has gathered some of the comments.

