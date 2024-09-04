Reverend Obofuor, in a trending video, was spotted at the airport with a police escort after welcoming the Black Stars players to Kumasi ahead of their football match

The famous man of God received cheers from some of his fans as he went to the parking lot to drive his expensive Matsuoka Galue

The video triggered reactions from some Ghanaians who thronged to the comment section to share their opinion

Famous man of God, Reverend Obofour Antwi, courted attention after he was spotted with an expensive car surfaced on social media.

Reverend Obofuor flaunts his expensive car at the Kumasi airport. Photo source: Rev Obofour Ministries, Plus1Tv

Source: Facebook

Reverend Obofuor flaunts his expensive vintage car

Reverend Obofuor visited Kumasi airport to welcome the Ghana Black Stars team ahead of their Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Angola at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Thursday, September 5, 2024.

In a trending TikTok video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the founder and leader of Anointed Palace Chapel was spotted being accompanied by a police escort as he exited the airport.

Reverend Obofuor received cheers from some of his supporters as he headed towards the parking lot to retrieve his expensive Mitsuoka Galue.

The Mitsuoka Galue, a Japanese-made car that costs between $25,323 and $36,360, is part of the famous man of God's fleet of expensive, luxurious cars.

Reverend Obofuor is known for his flamboyant lifestyle and is considered one of Ghana's wealthiest individuals.

He made the headlines in 2019 when he flaunted over 25 expensive vehicles, including Benz, Rolls Royce, Bentley, Land Cruiser and motorbikes, among others, at his plush mansion at Trasacco Valley, East Legon.

Watch the video below:

Reverend Obofuor's car gets many talking

YEN.com.gh has gathered some reactions from social media users regarding Reverend Obofuor's expensive vintage Matsuoka Galue.

johnkfresh29 commented:

"That is my pastor. He is fully loaded."

Malick@Loverboy commented:

"Wisdom Papa."

amaboat56 commented:

"That is why we left the country for the big men because eiiii."

frankamoah commented:

"God, please bless my pocket. Let me get big monies to buy cars like this."

George Hood482 commented:

"He has money in abundance. See expensive car."

Asamoah Gyan flaunts his mansion and cars

In a similar story reported by YEN.com.gh, Asamoah Gyan showed off his plush mansion and impressive fleet of luxurious cars in a video.

In the video, Gyan confirmed he would visit Lomé, Togo, to support his friend and African football legend, Emmanuel Adebayor, at the Sheyi Jubilee for his retirement concert.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh