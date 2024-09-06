Kwaku Manu has announced that he will be having a 'broken heart' party in the USA

In a video shared by the actor from the airport as he prepared to fly overseas, he made light of the fact that his ex-wife, Naa Okailey, remarried

The actor's former wife recently tied the knot with a white man in overseas

Popular Ghanaian actor Kwaku Manu has humorously revealed plans to host a 'broken heart' party in the United States. The announcement was made in a video shared by the actor while he was at the airport preparing to fly overseas.

The lighthearted moment was inspired by recent events involving his former wife, Naa Okailey, who recently remarried after their divorce.

Naa Okailey, who divorced Kwaku Manu three years ago, tied the knot with a white man named Tim in August.

The couple's wedding, which took place overseas, caught the attention of many, especially on social media, where netizens teased Kwaku Manu, suggesting he might be heartbroken over the news.

Not one to shy away from controversy, the actor addressed the situation in several videos, trying to prove that he was not heartbroken like was being suggested on social media.

Kwaku Manu sparked reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Adepa Gh said:

"Kwaku i want to mend ur broken heart ❤️"

What else commented:

"Strong man in Ghana ,,,manhood is proud of u Kwaku"

sweet Judith wrote:

" broken heart party paa.u go get urs dont worry.maters of the heart"

Amartha Acquah said:

"You've really behaved like a gentleman"

AKYEREBABY1 commented:

"Nana please come and take me go there some"

Miky Mike66 said:

"Wow ✌️may the good lord be with you 🙏🙏but big bro, please when you’re coming back"

