Kwaku Manu has addressed speculations that he is heartbroken after his ex-wife, Naa Okailey, remarried

In a video, the actor denied the rumours, saying he was okay and on good terms with his ex-wife and her new husband

Naa Okailey, the mother of Manu's children, got married to a white man in the US three years after their divorce

Kumawood actor Kwaku Manu has finally reacted to news that his ex-wife, Diane Naa Okailey Nyarko, had remarried in the US.

As first published by YEN.com.gh, Naa Okailey, who divorced the actor about three years ago, married a white man named Tim last week.

Following the news, some took to social media to troll Kwaku Manu, suggesting that the actor was suffering from a heartbreak.

But in his latest video, the Kumawood star has laughed off the trolls, stating that he was more than okay and not disturbed by his ex-wife's marriage.

According to the actor, he has been divorced from his wife, and she has every right to marry another person just as he could.

He indicated he is not new to Okailey's relationship with her white husband because he has already met and interacted with him.

"I've been receiving calls asking whether I'm fine. I want everybody to know I'm okay. I can also get married as she has...Do you know I have shaken the 'obroni's' hands before?" he said.

Watch the video as reshared on Instagram:

Ghanaians react to Kwaku Manu's video

Kwaku Manu's video triggered mixed reactions from social media users.

_boss_she said:

😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂The aggressive interviewer 😂😂😂

oppongagyeisandra said:

I don’t tink u owe anyone explanation•stop it wai

efia_kk said:

The facial expression though😂 he should have wore shades ✅

fizelibrahim9 said:

Bro don't mind them.the 4 fingers are pointing at them.

nanayaaakwaboah said:

Woboa ashe wo

samiraabdulai02 said:

We are Aggressive okay 👍 stop calling 👏👏👏

naa_adoma_kyerekuah said:

Don’t mind them Bra Kwaku ❤️❤️❤️

collins.yeboah said:

Kweku the facial expression nu

Kwaku Manu flaunts adorable children

YEN.com.gh reported that Kwaku Manu had shared a new family photo, posing with his adorable children.

Coming after news of his ex-wife's marriage in the US, the photo garnered reactions. While some praised the actor, others felt he was acting as a result of a heartbreak.

