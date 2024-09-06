Ghanaian Photographer Who Shot Viral Photos From Despite's Son's Wedding Shares Experience
- Odfex, the photographer who shot some of the viral photos from Despite's son's wedding, shared his experience in a video
- The photographer recounted how some photos he shot from the wedding went viral and brought recognition to his brand
- He shared that at the wedding, there were several prominent photographers with better cameras than his, but his photos stood out
Ghanaian photographer Odfex, who captured some of the viral photos from Kennedy Osei's wedding, has shared his experience in a TikTok video.
Kenndy Osei, the son of Ghanaian millionaire Osei Kwame Despite, hosted the KENCY2020 wedding, which became one of the country's most talked-about events.
Odfex disclosed how his photos from the wedding gained a lot of attention after they circulated on social media. He said he woke up the next morning to calls and messages from friends and family, who had seen his work shared across social media as well as on Kennedy Osei's own Instagram page. The viral nature of the images brought significant recognition to his photography brand.
The photographer said at the wedding, he was among several photographers, many of whom had more advanced equipment. He added that despite this, his photos managed to stand out, attracting attention because of their unique quality.
GH photographer's story inspires many
YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.
Agyei Gladys said:
"That’s was your time to shine by the Grace of God with your effort"
Ewurabena🎀wrote:
"No korakora 😂😂😂 congratulations bro"
Florence Adjei commented:
"Is by the grace of God,always have that also in mind and you will do exploit"
kyerewaa25 said:
"I have found my wedding photographer 🥰"
McBrown and Despite's relationship
Elsewhere, Despite's relationship with Nana Ama McBrown was rumoured to be in tatters, but it seems that is not the case.
YEN.com.gh reported that the actress and TV personality spoke about her departure from UTV for Onua TV.
She shared that she departed the TV giants for personal reasons, adding that there was no animosity between her and Despite.
She said that her relationship with the Mogul business and Fadda Dickson was intact.
