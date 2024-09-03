Kwaku Manu, in an interview, addressed his colleague Portia Asare's claims about juju in the Kumawood industry

The comic actor said that Portia Asare made her opinion based on her experience and did not deserve the insults she got from some of her colleagues

Kwaku Manu also narrated how a former colleague experienced a spiritual attack, which hindered his acting career

Ghanaian comic actor Kwaku Manu has weighed in on the controversy surrounding his colleague Portia Asare's claims about juju in the Kumawood movie industry.

Kwaku Manu addresses Portia Asare's claims about juju in the Kumawood movie industry.

Source: Instagram

Kwaku Manu addresses Portia Asare's juju claims

In an interview with blogger Zionfelix, Kwaku Manu said that Portia Asare was entitled to her opinion and did not deserve the backlash she received from some of her colleagues.

The comic actor pleaded with his colleagues to allow people in the industry to freely express their feelings about some issues.

He opined that Portia Asare's personal experiences might have shaped her viewpoints about the ills in the movie business.

He said:

"I would like to plead with people not to suppress others when they come out to express their feelings. We are all mature adults. If it is white, I won't say it is black. Only she (Portia Asare) knows what she has seen or heard. That is why she made those comments."

Kwaku Manu recounted how some individuals in the movie industry held a meeting and paid people to insult and ruin his reputation on social media because of their hatred towards him.

He said:

"People envy and hate me. Some people had a meeting and paid others to insult me on social media."

The Kumawood actor noted that he had experienced some of the issues Portia Asare raised, narrating how his former colleague Wasty Moore had a spiritual attack which made him forget every interaction he was involved in on set.

Kwaku Manu added that Portia Asare's critics should have found a better way of communicating with her instead of insulting her and calling her a liar.

Watch the video below:

Elorm Aba criticises Portia Asare over her juju claims

In a similar story reported by YEN.com.gh, Elorm Aba slammed her colleague Portia Asare for speaking out about the existence of juju in the movie industry in an interview.

The Kumawood actress accused Portia Asare of having a bad reputation and being difficult to work with on set.

