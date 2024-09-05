Kweku Smoke's Born In Hell album has garnered one million plays on streaming platform Audiomack just a day after its release

The musician released Born In Hell on Wednesday, September 5, 2024, and it received positive reviews on social media

Kweku Smoke, in a post on X (formerly Twitter ), announced the milestone, and his fans took to the comments section to share their elation

Popular Ghanaian rapper Kweku Smoke has achieved an impressive milestone just a day after the release of his highly anticipated album 'Born In Hell.'

The project, which was unveiled on Wednesday, September 5, 2024, has already garnered one million plays on the popular streaming platform Audiomack.

The album's release was met with much excitement on social media, where fans and music lovers praised the project. Many fans have described it as a ten-over-ten album because of the quality production and strong storytelling.

Kweku Smoke took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to announce the remarkable achievement, sharing his excitement over the album's positive reception. His post excited his fans, who flooded the comments with words of encouragement and joy.

Fans celebrate Kweku Smoke

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Highstar_233 said:

"This is just the beginning we ain’t done yet"

BanceAmokay wrote:

"You know we no dey play with you aaii Big Smoke"

Young_Manners said:

"Legendary,u deserved more than this milestone! Keep climbing up up up up up up up to the apex/pinnacle"

_ghostyCFC said:

"awwn bra kweku menhu nea meny3 wo mmpo"

Khalyfa7 wrote:

:Kweku do wild drop the lyrics for Apple Music make we take Mia the Audiomac users abeg🤧"

Content_Nyame_ wrote:

"Kweku You deserve it You’re HIM"

Sarkodie endorses Kweku Smoke

Kweku Smoke is receiving love from his fans but he had an even bigger cosign when rapper Sarkodie listened to the album.

YEN.com.gh reported that the rapper had positive things to say about Born In Hell.

Speaking about the project, he said he was listening for the day. Ghanaians praised Sarkodie for supporting Kweku Smoke's project.

