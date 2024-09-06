Ghanaian dancehall musician Stonebwoy recently performed in Antwerp for the Afro-Fresh concert

The musician made the trip with his wife, Dr Louisa, and core members of his Burniton Music Group team

Photos of Stonebwoy and his wife casually hanging out after their assignment have popped up online

Stonebwoy and his wife, Dr Louisa Satekla, have become a power couple after over five years of marriage.

The musician mostly travels with his wife, who plays a major role in Stonebwoy's management as the director of The Livingstone Foundation.

Stonebwoy and Dr Louisa spotted in Antwerp. Photo source: Instagram/Stonebwoy, Instagram/DLouisa

Source: Instagram

Recently, the duo traveled to Belgium for Stonebwoy's performance as a headliner for this year's Afro-Fresh concert.

The reggae-dancehall star is on a promotional run for his latest collaboration with Wyclef Jean Pray For Me, which he performed in Belgium together with a slew of hits from his expansive catalogue.

The Manodzi hitmaker shared photos of his best moments in Belgium with his wife on social media, exciting scores of fans.

Stonebwoy and his wife thrill fans

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Stonebwoy and Dr Louisa's date photos in Belgium.

mc_don_reign wrote:

See Woman with proper Heard guiding and supporting his Man of integrity Toucherdem Bobo

charles_korbla noted:

Better soup naa money kill em # Torcher and the queen #bhim

@EfyaCritical said:

Some men are chewing meat, others will have to settle with chewing our bones like that 😂

@Quad_44 remarked:

Low key, this woman no dey post for x again o, eii🤭😀. Love wey dey sweet Dr. Louisa like that, wahala for who no marry water

manafrik added:

Busy matching up the people at the back..king of dancehall things inna yard.

Stonebwoy collaborates with Rick Ross

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Stonebwoy's highly-anticipated collaboration with Rick Ross had picked up steam.

Stonebwoy's manager confirmed in a recent interview that his artiste had recorded two songs with the US rapper. It's unclear if the songs will appear on his critically acclaimed sixth studio album, which will be released later this year.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh