TGMA 2024 Artist of the Year, Stonebwoy got many people admiring his wife's fine curves after he shared pictures of their trip to Amsterdam, Netherlands, on social media

In the photos, Dr Satekla wore a fitted red and black longsleeved jumpsuit to her husband's show; the post also contained pictures from the dancehall musician's performance on stage

Stonebwoy's caption generated hilarious reactions from his fans, while others talked about his supportive and gorgeous wife

Dancehall musician Stoenbwoy got many people on social media talking about his wife, Dr Lpouisa Satekla's fine curves after sharing memorable pictures of their trip to Amsterdam, Netherlands.

Stonebwoy flaunts his wife

Stonebwoy took to his Instagram page to share gorgeous pictures of his wife, Dr Satekla, and updates on his show in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

In the post's caption, Stonebwoy discussed acquiring assets only. However, many people on social media turned their attention to his wife's massive backside, which was the first slide.

Others also hinted that based on the other pictures in the slide of him entertaining the large crowd with his hit songs, his caption could mean that he was achieving more in life for his music career.

He concluded his caption by adding the hashtag "Pray For Me," which is the title of his newly released song.

Assets Only 🙏#PrayForMe

Stonebwoy and his wife, Dr Louisa, in Amsterdam.

Reactions to Stonebwoy's post

Many people in the comment section of the pictures on social media talked about Stonebwoy's caption and how it related to his wife's well-defined curves.

Below are the hilarious reactions of Ghanaians regarding Stonebwoy's Instagram post regarding his beautiful wife, Dr Louisa Satekla:

abrantie_nana said:

"Full coverage…12 cylinder"

mc_don_reign said:

"See Woman with proper Head guiding and supporting his Man of integrity Toucherdem Bobo"

godsfriendlartey said:

"ASSets of course 😉😍😍😂"

charles_korbla said:

"Better soup naa money kill em # Torcher and the queen #bhim"

takraky3 said:

"Asset ampa😂"

mc_benedictus said:

"Caption over picture 🔥🔥🔥🔥"

omari_ion_1 said:

"The laugh alone will boss up your mind"

mr_gawey said:

"No liability in the #bhim zone 🔥🔥"

afia_prissy_ said:

"Louisa is pretty ❤️"

exzibit_yg said:

"@shattawalenima go think say na BBL kwasia man 😂Allah Bhim 001❤️✊🏽"

Stonebwoy's manager confirms collab with Rick Ross

YEN.com.gh reported that dancehall musician Stonebwoy's manager, Chief Stylz, announced on social media that the dancehall artist recorded two songs with US rapper Rick Ross.

He mentioned it after a fan alleged that Stonebwoy had gifted Rick Ross a portrait in an attempt to secure a collaboration with Rihanna, the star Barbadian singer and businesswoman.

Chief Stylz's statement excited many Bhim Nation fans, who took to social media to share their anticipation for the songs.

Source: YEN.com.gh