Stonebwoy's manager, Chief Stylz, in a social media post, shared that the dancehall artist has recorded two songs with US rapper Rick Ross

He made this known after a fan alleged that Stonebwoy had gifted Rick Ross a portrait in an attempt to secure a collaboration with star Rihanna

Chief Stylz's confirmation of the upcoming music collaboration between the two musicians has triggered excitement among fans on social media

Stonebwoy's manager, Chief Stylz, has shared a new update on the dancehall artist's rumoured collaboration with American rapper Rick Ross.

Stonebwoy's manager confirms music collaborations with US rapper Rick Ross. Photo source: @stonebwoy @richforever

Source: Instagram

Stonebwoy's manager confirms collab with Rick Ross

An ardent fan of Stonebwoy's rival, Shatta Wale, took to X (formerly Twitter) and made claims against the BHIM Nation boss.

He alleged that Stonebwoy had gifted Rick Ross a portrait to secure a collaboration with singer Rihanna.

In response, Chief Stylz dismissed the allegations, stating he delivered the portrait to the American rapper as a gift from an artist called Ashenso, not his client.

"Cut yourself some slack Jon. Ashenso the artiste made this by himself,posted it, Rossay reposted on his IG story, requested to have it thru SB since the guy is from Ghana.I personally carried it to NY."

Chief Stylz also added that Stonebwoy and Rick Ross had already collaborated on two songs, which will be released soon.

"Rossay has two songs done with SB already."

In February 2024, Rick Ross said he was working on a new Africa-focused project. He named Stonebwoy as one of several collaborators on his radar for the upcoming project.

The two musicians later stoked rumours of a potential collaboration after they had a live Instagram session and expressed their mutual admiration for each other.

Check the social media post below:

Stonebwoy's collaboration with Rick Ross excite fan

Chief Stylz's confirmation of an upcoming collaboration between Stonebwoy and Rick Ross triggered fans' excitement on social media.

YEN.com.gh has gathered some of these comments below:

@chronix_marvin commented:

"Hope those two songs will turn Ghana upside down Bhim Bhim 🔥🔥🔥🔥."

@Devine1432141 commented:

"Bhim to the world 🌎❤️."

@StreetIncgh commented:

"The next album is going to be crazy 📀🔥."

@aduhenedavid08 commented:

"Heat 🔥🔥🔥we are waiting for it."

@richdudegh_ commented:

"Big things coming ❤️‍🔥."

Stonebwoy praises Asamoah Gyan for his talent

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Stonebwoy praised Asamoah Gyan for his exploits in the music industry.

The dancehall artiste quoted a line from their Dirty Enemies song and called the legend a 'multi-talented king'.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh