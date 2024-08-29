DWP dancer Endurance Grand shared details of the upcoming movie called Fisherman, which she was featured in

The dancer said that the movie would be premiered in Italy as she shared pictures of her strolling through the streets while showing off her fine attire

Many of her DWP colleagues took to the comment section to congratulate her, while others were in awe of her already in Italy

DWP member and talented dancer Endurance Grand announced that she starred in a yet-to-be-released movie called Fisherman. The movie will premiere in Italy on Friday, August 30, and Saturday, August 31, 2024.

Endurance flies to Italy for the premiere of Fisherman movie. Image Credit: @endurancegrand

Source: Instagram

Endurance Grand in Italy

Taking to her Instagram page, she shared pictures of herself rocking shorts, a white top, and an unbuttoned blue shirt. She styled her look by wearing a cap and slippers as she strolled on the streets of Venice, Italy.

Sharing details about the Fisherman movie, she said it was the first film she had ever featured in, and it was by the La Biennale di Venezia Film Festival.

In the Instagram post's caption, the DWP dancer wrote a heartfelt message expressing her profound gratitude to some key individuals who made this new chapter possible for her.

She thanked God for this new chapter and for making it beautiful. She then thanked her manager, Quables, for prioritising her dream.

"To my lovely And patient director @zoeymartinson I appreciate the continuous work and love you’ve poured and still pouring into this project, you really motivate me, the ever caring and patient Producers @lee_cooks and @kjaxinc thank you for making sure everything about this project goes smooth .To all the Production team and my beautiful Co actors you guys made me feel at home and taught me a lot of good things I needed for this film and even off set."

While concluding her message, Endurance Grand said she could not wait for the world to see the incredible masterpiece she was a part of.

"We can’t wait for the World to see this 🔥."

Photos of Endurance Grand in Italy.

Reactions to Endurance's movie role

Congratulatory messages poured in for Endurance Grand after she announced the great news to her millions of Instagram followers.

Below are the heartwarming messages from her fellow DWP colleagues, Noloslim, Demzy Baye, Lisaquama, among other fans:

nokoslim said:

"that’s my social media influencer😍👏"

demzy_baye said:

"Nyame nsa wom 🙌🏾"

beatricetwumboafo said:

"@endurancegrand ka s3 3ny3 ho(so be it) to demzy's comment 🙏😍😍"

wesleykessegh said:

"I’m so proud of you Endurance ❤️👏🏿"

lisaquama said:

"GOD DID👏 ❤️"

bontle.modiselle said:

"Incredible! So proud of you 😍🔥❤️"

championrolie said:

"YOU DON LAND ALREADY 😆🔥❤️"

DWP stars storm Temasco

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana's Afro-dance group DWP Academy were at the Tema Senior High School (Temasco), where they thrilled students with an entertaining performance.

In the videos that surfaced on social media, the high school students were overjoyed as they cheered and shouted at the top of their voices during their performance.

The memorable videos melted the hearts of many Ghanaians, who shared positive remarks in the comments.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh