Musician Sister Deborah felt the love when she stepped out to watch the AFCON Qualifiers Ghana versus Sudan match at the Accra Sports Stadium

While taking a video, a large crowd of men seated behind her were overjoyed to feature in her selfie video, which she planned to take with her best friend

The video of the musician at the capital city stadium excited many of her fans on social media as they talked about how gorgeous she looked at the game

Musician Sister Deborah was at the Accra Sports Stadium to watch the 2025 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) Qualifiers between Ghana and Sudan on Thursday, October 10, 2024.

Men are excited after seeing Sister Deborah at the Accra Sports Stadium for the Ghana v Sudan AFCON Qualifiers match.

Source: Instagram

Sister Deborah meets fans

In a video she shared on her Instagram account, Sister Deborah received lots of love from fans seated behind her in the stands.

In the description, the Ama Piano hitmaker said she was only trying to take a video with one of her best friends when the fans, who were mostly men, decided to 'photobomb'.

Sister Deborah's fans stood up from their seat with joy as they made hand gestures and posed in her video.

The Italian-Ghanaian musician looked stunning in a lace single-strapped top and matching bottoms.

"Ghana vs Sudan. A very interesting day today ⚽️🇬🇭☀️," she wrote in the caption.

Meanwhile, the match between the Black Stars of Ghana and the Falcons of Jediane of Sudan ended in a goalless draw.

Below is the video of Sister Deborah and her fans:

Reactions to Sister Deborah's video

Many people talked about how gorgeous Sister Deborah looked, such that they hinted that it caught the attention of the men seated behind her.

The lovely reactions are below:

iamyaababy said:

"You look gorgeous! 😍❤️"

showbiz_blogger said:

"Derby bi y3 guy😂🫶"

richiee_gh said:

"Boys were so elated to see u Derby. All the guys around where i sat agreed that you are really pretty"

iamdjvoodoo said:

"That’s the spirit 😂❤️🇬🇭"

white.frank1 said:

"You are always beautiful I love everything about you even your song"

iam_torzen said:

"Was too sunny today, you did so well to attend with such a complexion"

Ghanaians react to Ghana v Sudan draw

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana's chances of qualifying for the 2025 AFCON suffered a huge blow after their goalless draw with Sudan.

The Black Stars have failed to win in their last three matches, putting their qualification in jeopardy and agitating many local fans.

Ghanaians trooped to social media, demanding that Otto Addo be sacked as the national coach after the disappointing results so far.

