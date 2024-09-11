Kwaku Manu, in a video he shared on his TikTok page, walked the streets of the Bronx, New York, enjoying the beautiful environment

The actor, who recorded himself as he walked, shared that he had travelled to the US on holiday to get some rest

Kwaku Manu added that he was on the street walk and commented on things he noticed in his surroundings as he toured the city

Ghanaian actor Kwaku Manu recently shared a video on TikTok showing him walking through the Bronx, New York. The actor, who is known for his engaging social media presence, used the video to showcase the peaceful environment of the Bronx.

Kwaku Manu tours the streets of Bronx, New York.

In the video, Kwaku Manu recorded himself walking through the Bronx, enjoying the surroundings. He mentioned that the purpose of his trip to the US was to relax and get away from the demands of his work.

While on his walk, he commented on various things he noticed in the area, including the mix of old and new buildings and the noisy atmosphere of the neighbourhood.

As he walked, Kwaku Manu pointed out various aspects of his surroundings, giving his audience a nice view of the beautiful city. Many Ghanaians reacted to some of the things he said in the video.

Kwaku Manu sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Nike said:

"Every one minute piaaa good vehicles are going and coming"

Linda commented:

"God is can do ampa 😂😂😂😂 i like how u laugh God continue to bless you more"

Nanaaj7 said:

"He is going to look for okaaileyy ohhh 😂"

AT THE AGE commented:

"God bless you big bro 🙏 and go higher"

Gh Aquatic said:

"last week i come here infact travel and see oohhh Nyhira nka Broni"

DJ USHER commented:

"Bra Kwaku you are still the king but don't mind your wife she will beg you later"

Kwaku Manu addresses marriage rumours

Kwaku Manu is enjoying life and his peace of mind. Marriage is not part of his plans.

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the actor denied that he was preparing to get married again.

This comes after the actor's ex-wife remarried in the US, prompting fans to claim he was also moving on with another woman.

