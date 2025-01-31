Sam George got social media buzzing at his vetting when he indicated that his wife, Vera, sometimes takes care of him financially

Following his statement, which was in response to a question about his second source of income, there has been interest in who Vera is

YEN.com.gh has dug out a few details and photos of the wife of the Minister-designate for Communications, Technology, and Digital Innovations

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Minister-designate for Communications, Technology, and Digital Innovations, Samuel Nartey George, recently got his wife, Vera, in the spotlight when he appeared before Parliament's Appointment Committee.

During his vetting on Thursday, January 30, 2025, Sam George described his wife as an industrious woman who is his backbone.

Sam George's wife, Vera, is being hailed for her support for her husband. Photo source: @verageorge

Source: Instagram

Sam George hails wife at vetting

Answering a question from Minority Leader and Ranking Member of the committee, Alex Afenyo Markin on his second source of income apart from his parliamentary salary, the Ningo Prampram MP indicated with a smile:

“I'm married to and industrious woman...my wife takes care of me."

Watch Sam George's statement in the video below:

Following Sam George's submission, there has been a lot of praise on social media for Vera George who was seated right behind him in all glamour.

YEN.com.gh brings details and photos about the special woman in Sam George's life.

Who is Vera, Sam George's wife?

Sam George's wife celebrates her birthday, but her year of birth and early life details remain limited.

According to her Instagram profile, Vera George is a past student of St. Roses Senior High School. From there, she pursued higher education at the University of Cape Coast (UCC), where she completed her Bachelor’s degree. She holds a Master's from Robert Gordon University in Scotland.

What is Vera George's career?

Mrs George is an entomologist and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) consultant. She is also a jeweller.

Apart from these, she is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Dzata Foundation, the CSR arm of her husband's parliamentary office.

Family and children of Vera George?

Often described as 'Ayigbe Toffee' by her husband, Vera George is an Ewe woman. She is the daughter of Lucy Tamakloe Akoto.

Mrs George and her husband are blessed with three children.

When did Vera and Sam George marry?

Vera and Sam George have been married for almost 13 years now. They tied the knot on August 4, 2012.

In 2022, the Georges renewed their vows as part of their 10th wedding anniversary. The renewal of vows turned out to be a big event with Sam George delivering a performance of Samini's My Own.

Watch their 10th-anniversary video below:

Prior to getting married, the couple had dated for about four years, thus they have been together for over 16 years.

Berla Mundi reacts to Sam George's praise

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Berla Mundi, in a social media post, offered advice to Ghanaian men involved in serious love relationships about money.

The media personality's advice was in reaction to Sam George's remarks about his wife taking care of him financially.

Berla Mundi's relationship advice to Ghanaian men triggered mixed reactions from many social media users.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh