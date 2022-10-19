TikTok sensation Asantewaa has got social media buzzing after a new dance video of her surfaced online

The trending video shows Asantewaa dancing with intense energy to one of Kizz Daniel's songs at a party

The video has stirred criticism from social media users who think Asantewaa is overdoing things

Ghanaian TikTok star Asantewaa, known in private life as Martina Dwamena, has divided opinions on social media after a new video of her emerged online.

Asantewaa who is known to be a very good dancer recently attended an event which looked like a party and decided to give off some dance moves.

In the video which has since been circulating on social media, the TikToker is seen dressed in a shiny dress. Standing beside a lady, Asantewaa started to dance with intense energy to Kizz Daniel's Oshe.

Asantewaa has been criticised for her dance video Photo source: @queenzbea1/TikTok

Source: UGC

Asantewaa did a number of impressive dance moves including twisting and turning around with so much effort that got almost every around wowed.

The MC for the event could be heard shouting the name of the TikTok star and praising her as she danced. So energetic was Asantewaa's dance that she had sweat all over her body.

Watch below for the video which was first shared by a TikTok user, @queenzbea1.

After the video emerged online, social media has been thrown into a debate. While some think Asantewaa's unusual dance is not appropriate, especially for someone who is married, others feel she was only having fun.

Alonso Gh said:

"The MC too, someone s dancing off beat , wose Asantewaa Woy3 too much ."

Ruth Mercy Addo said:

"The people giving her fans are the cause of all this."

CEO of CRA❤️ said:

"So she can’t relax and do something? Anaaa."

Efya Deu Ces said:

"Why is there any law for a Married woman? Can’t she be happy for once ."

Asantewaa Flaunts Fine Curves In Daring Dress For Friend's Wedding

Meanwhile, Asantewaa recently caused a stir online with her choice of dress for a wedding she attended.

As reported by YEN.com.gh, Asantewaa arrived at the marriage ceremony wearing a shirt dress which revealed her curves with a big headgear.

The video of Asantewaa's dressing for the wedding has caused many to criticise the TikTok influencer.

Source: YEN.com.gh