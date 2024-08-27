Don Little, in an interview, called out Ghanaians over the treatment they meted out to Funny Face after his accident on Sunday, March 24, 2024

The diminutive actor stated that Funny Face deserves an apology from Ghanaians for some of the backlash he received

Don Little said that the criticisms against Funny Face were unfair as his accident was not as severe as Lil Win's own

Diminutive Ghanaian actor Don Little criticised Ghanaians for the public criticisms his colleague Funny Face faced after his car accident on Sunday, March 24, 2024.

Don Little criticises Ghanaians over Funny Face

In an interview with blogger Papa Jay, Don Little expressed his frustration with Ghanaians for their hypocritical attitude.

The comic actor stated that Ghanaians were unfair and harsh with the treatment they meted out to Funny Face when his accident occurred in March.

He explained that Funny Face did not deserve the backlash since his accident was not as severe as Lil Win's own, which claimed the life of a 3-year-old boy.

He said:

"Look at our elder brother Lil Win's accident. A child passed away from that accident. What did the police do to him? I am not trying to make any comparisons, but I am trying to make a point. They accused him (Funny Face) of killing someone even though he did not do that. Look at what they did to him. Another person (Lil Win) killed a child, but people did not do anything to him."

Don Little added that Funny Face deserved an apology from Ghanaians over his harsh treatment as his court issue was not as severe as that of his colleague, Lil Win.

He said:

"Ghanaians should apologise to Funny Face for the treatment they gave him. Lil Win recorded a song while in the hospital and even thanked God, but what did people say about him? He received criticism for creating a song to thank God after the demise of the boy. I'm not trying to be hypocritical."

Watch the videos below:

Reactions to Don Little's comments

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users in reaction to Don Little's remarks about Funny Face and Lil Win's court cases.

FLAMES commented:

"Don little, you don't have sense. Lilwin's accident was a car and car collision, and Funny Face, under the influence of alcohol, ran over the woman and her little kids. Get ur facts right ✅️."

Professa Qhwekhu Dheguddest commented:

"What Don Little is saying is the truth."

yaaananetabiri commented:

"Funny was drank, please."

user9006926158207 commented:

"Funny Face was drunk but Nkansah was not."

SABATO GH commented:

"Must everyone mention Lil Win’s name in any conversation eiiiiii."

TROUBLE GH commented:

"Master, you are still driving. Don't wish bad for Lilwin. You don't know whose turn tomorrow."

Don Little shares his dream

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Don Little opened up about his excellent driving skills despite his diminutive stature.

The comic actor also shared his dream of becoming a president's chauffeur in the future, which would be a test of his exceptional driving skills.

