Funny Face, in a social media post, apologised to Kwaku Manu for their past issues amid his recent rants on social media

The comic actor called Kwaku Manu his 'best friend' and begged him to come back into his life after the rift in their relationship

Funny Face's plea to Kwaku Manu triggered many reactions from fans in the comments section of the social media post

Ghanaian comic actor Funny Face has made a humble plea to his colleague Kwaku Manu amid his recent rants on social media.

Funny Face apologises to Kwaku Manu for their past issues amid his recent rants. Photo source: Funny Face, Kwaku Manu

Funny Face apologises to Kwaku Manu

Funny Face took to his Instagram page to share an old video of Kwaku Manu advising him and apologised to the Kumawood actor for their past misunderstandings.

The comic actor stated that his past actions drove a wedge between him and Kwaku Manu, whom he called his best friend.

"Kwaku, I know my actions sacked you away from me. Just know and know you will forever be my best friend."

Funny Face admitted that he had failed his colleague and begged him to reconsider rekindling their friendship. He promised to listen to his advice and guidance like former Black Stars footballers Asamoah Gyan and Baffuor Gyan.

"I promise I will listen to ur advice and guidance just like Asamoah Gyan and Baffuor Gyan but just like u.. I have failed dem."

The Kasoa-based comedian added that he had not spoken with Kwaku Manu in two years and seven months.

Funny Face recently made the headlines for making several allegations against his baby mama Vanessa Nicole, Medikal, Lil Win, and Shatta Wale.

Reactions to Funny Face's social media post

Funny Face's plea to Kwaku Manu triggered many reactions from scores of fans on social media. Many expressed sympathy for the comic actor's recent struggles. Others also appealed to Kwaku Manu to forgive Funny Face.

rsbossnima commented:

"Sorry man 😔 You still one of my favourite with Kwaku."

streetkid_bmd commented:

"I remember when I met you 2014, bro you hug every single person on my street and the humbleness was unmatched, it breaks my heart seeing you in this situation my bro 💔I swear it breaks my heart 💔😢😢😢😢."

naa_adoma_kyerekuah commented:

"Bob Siga @kwakumanubob please Nana Yaw needs you, please forgive him and come back to him 😢😢😢😢😢😢."

theodarko_ commented:

"All will be well bro. None of us knows what you are going through, we can only imagine but we are backing you with prayers because we need you back better than before. Take things easy and don’t forget your maker, the fact that you are here and still alive after all you’ve been through means God has big plans for you. This too shall pass.. love you bro 🙏🏿🍾 @kwakumanubob please answer my bro he’s sorry wai 🙏🏿🙏🏿."

m__esy commented:

"Funny face take heart."

