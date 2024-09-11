Vivian Jill warmed many hearts when she dropped beautiful pictures to mark her birthday on September 11, 2024

The actress wrote a heartwarming message talking about the significance of her birthday and what it meant to her

Actress Akuapem Poloo, comedian Clemento Suarez and many well-wishers thronged the comments section

Ghanaian actress Vivian Jill Lawrence turned a year older on September 11, 2024, and to mark her 41st birthday, she dropped beautiful pictures and wrote a heartwarming message.

Vivian Jill Lawrence marks her birthday with gorgeous photos. Image credit: @vivian_jill_lawrence

Source: Instagram

Vivian Jill's birthday message

On her Instagram page, she posted beautiful pictures of herself slaying in a red dress, one of which was sleeveless and the other long-sleeved.

Vivian Jill's makeup was flawless, highlighting her beautiful facial features. She also wore a back-length frontal lace wig.

In her birthday message, Vivian Jill talked about how special her birthday was. She noted that September 11 was not only a date on the calendar but a reminder of how far she had come in life and how much further she planned to go.

"My birthday is not just a date on the calendar, it's a reminder of how far I've come and how much further I plan to go," she wrote on Instagram.

Reminiscing about the past year, Abrewa Mafia - as she is popularly called - said it had been an outstanding year. She said that her prayers held her down in becoming a better version of herself.

"It's been an outstanding year so far, and my gratitude to all whose prayer held me down till I became the better version of myself. I dedicate this glorious day of my life to you 🎂 🎂 🎂....HAPPY BIRTHDAY to the ONE And ONLY ME 💃💃🤣"

Below are some of Vivian Jill's birthday photos:

Ghanaians celebrate Vivian Jill

Comedian Clemento Suarez, comic fashion designer Dacoster, actress Akuapem Poloo and several other well-wishers thronged the comments section to leave lovely messages for Vivian Jill.

Others also created funny messages by referring to her as Abrewa Mafia, the famous name she goes by in her video skits.

Below are the heartwarming birthday wishes fans left for the star actress in the comments:

clementosuarez said:

"Happy birthday highly respected Senior screen goddess. Enjoy your new year"

official_dacoster said:

"Happy birthday Mami ❤️"

akuapem_poloo said:

"Happy happy birthday 🎂🍾"

abrewa_mafia_nanaa_nancy said:

"Her kind is hard to find 😢..God bless you granny❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️…and have an awesome birthday 🎂 🥳🥳🥳 I will love you till till till….🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🥳🥳🥳😍😍😍😍🙏🙏🙏💃💃💃"

sheriffabubakaracquah said:

"The last pic nu, she was standing like “Yaa”🤣🤣. Happy birthday our dear beautiful sister. Much love ❤️"

di_woho_ni said:

"Ahoɔfɛ deɛ wofa no kɛkɛ piawwww medehye papabi."

nyame_rho said:

"Happy birthday Granny❤️, age gracefully 🙏🙏🎊🎂Next time we want abrewa shoots nkoan please 😂😁 I still don’t believe this is my abrewa😃"

Vivian Jill mourns loss of relative

YEN.com.gh also reported that Vivian Jill thanked Ghanaians for supporting her after losing a close relative.

On her Instagram page, she shared a touching message with photos of her wearing a red and black funeral attire.

Many Ghanaians in the comments section sympathised with Vivian Jill by leaving words of encouragement.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh