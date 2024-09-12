Netizens have reacted to a young Ghanaian woman celebrating her mother after acquiring her first degree

The video that was posted on TikTok by @efyaforiegner has been viewed by more than 27,000 Ghanaians

More than 546 people flooded the comments section of the trending video with congratulatory messages

A Ghanaian lady who recently acquired her first degree has honoured her on the occasion of her graduation ceremony.

The lady, known as Efya føreigner on TikTok, showed appreciation to her mum for seeing her through tertiary education.

A Ghanaian lady honours her mother after graduating from university and netizens are reacting. Photo credit: @efyaforiegner/TikTok.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Efya took off her graduation gown, cap and sash to adorn her mother with them.

The young lady, with a heart full of gratitude, also put her graduation medal on her supportive mother.

Efya's mother already looked beautiful in Kaba and slit, but the graduation outfit adorned on her added another layer of elegance to her appearance.

Reactions to Efya's video

The video, which highlighted how far Efya and her mum had come, was viewed by over 72k people.

As of the time of drafting this story, the video had over 27.3k likes and 546 comments.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

@EkuaBlair said:

"May my mom witness this success ahead."

@MAAME ESI also said:

"I promise to make my mum proud so help me lord."

@user5529485494613 wrote:

"My dear thank you for making your mom proud and God will bless you for this."

@neon5564 also wrote:

"I wish my Mom live to witnes moment like this but not in Ghana here,Europe rather."

@bby2_aba commented:

"My dad will witness this in 2027 if God willing this man and my sis have been of great help. I wish them long life."

Lady bags first degree

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian girl from a humble home celebrated attaining her first degree.

The young lady explained she graduated from the UDS in Wa, where she read Bachelor of Science in Accounting.

Friends and family of the young lady congratulated her on her achievement via the post she made on social media.

