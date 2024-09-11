Jackie Appiah, in a video she shared on her Instagram page, looked classy as she rocked a neat white suit with matching pants

The beautiful actress complemented the look with a brown sun hat and glasses as she smiled brightly throughout the video

In the comments section of the post, many Ghanaians showered compliments on the star actress, expressing admiration for her style and class

Popular Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah has won the hearts of social media users with an outfit she rocked in a video she shared on Instagram.

Jackie Appiah goes viral with classy look in latest video. Photo source: jackieappiah

Source: Instagram

Jackie Appiah, who has made a name for herself in the industry as a style icon, showed her fashion sense as she wore a spotless white suit paired with matching pants.

In the video, Jackie Appiah complemented her refined look with a brown sun hat and stylish glasses. The video showed her walking elegantly out of a building, showing her class and grace.

The comments section of the post was filled with praise and admiration from Ghanaians who could not get over the actress' effortless classiness.

Jackie Appiah receives praise

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

.ababryan_ said:

"But you always Own the walk. Calm, Elegant and Gorgeous ❤️"

lady_t008 wrote:

"Jackie Your Always Lookin So Fly And Beautiful"

rose.armah commented:

"Wooooow Jackie the most beautiful,,,. Talk of class"

rose.armah said:

"Wooooow Jackie the most beautiful,,,. Talk of class"

lamela9251 said:

"U such an amazing soul in dexterity wen it comes to dressing wooow I can't fathom how u ve been doing it"

chichi.yakubu commented:

"I first discovered @bveystyling through you Jackie about 5years ago and I didn’t quite understand what styling was all about but my sister I’m SOLD BveyStyling or no styling 😍😍 you look good Queen"

MzVee rocks a beautiful outfit

The female celebrities in Ghana are not playing at all when it comes to eye-catching fashion. MzVee recently turned heads with her latest outfit.

YEN.com.gh reported that the singer shared photos of herself in black shorts. Like Jackie Appiah, she made sure she matched them with the same colour. She paired the shorts with a matching sleeveless top.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh