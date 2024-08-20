Vivian Jill has penned a beautiful message of gratitude to Ghanaians who supported her after losing a family member

The veteran actress took to her Instagram to share the message alongside photos of her wearing a red and black funeral outfit

In the comments section of the post, many fans of the actress showed their support amid her loss and offered sympathy

Veteran Ghanaian actress Vivian Jill Lawrence has extended her earnest appreciation to Ghanaians for their overwhelming support during a difficult time in her life.

Ghanaian actress Vivian Jill is in mourning after losing a family member. Photo source: vivianjilllarence

The beloved actress took to her Instagram page to share a message of gratitude following the loss of a close family member, her aunt Obaa Connie.

In the photos accompanying her post, Vivian wore a solemn red and black funeral outfit. Through her post, she reached out to thank fans, friends, and well-wishers who stood by her side during the funeral despite their busy lives.

The actress left many social media users heartbroken recently when she announced the passing of Obaa Connie, generating an outpouring of condolences from Ghanaians.

In the comments section of her latest post, many of Vivian's followers expressed their sympathy and offered words of comfort.

Ghanaians sympathise with Vivian Jill

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

emelia_baah1 wrote:

"Sis I'm sorry for your locks, but what is going on? You look nice you thank God❤️🙏"

j_f3llows commented:

"Stay Strong. The ever beautiful Vivian"

godoffavor3 said:

"Herrr this woman she’s soo humble like and she’s also beautiful like really beautiful oh my God"

elormaba1 commented:

"Beautiful African woman ❤️👏the Queen of Kumawood"

moda020 said:

"May Your soul Rest in Perfect Peace Obaa.....God will never forget your good heart."

Vivian Jill's skit receives praise

On the lighter side of things, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Vivian Jill's viral skit impressed Roselyn Ngissah, who took to social media to praise her colleague, highlighting her talent.

The skit she referred to was a collaboration between Vivian and skit maker Ras Nene, which made rounds online. Their interaction won the hearts of many on social media, not just Roselyn.

