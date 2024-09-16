Shatta Wale has ignited excitement by starting a countdown to the release of his highly anticipated SAFA album

The dancehall musician shared a photo on his X page indicating that there were just five more days to go before the release of the project

Shatta Wale is set to release the album on September 20, 2024, and many of his fans have expressed anticipation for the release

Popular Ghanaian musician Shatta Wale has triggered excitement by starting a countdown to the release of his new album, SAFA. The musician posted on his X page, announcing that there are only five days left until the release of the highly anticipated project.

Shatta Wale counts down to the release of SAFA album.

Source: Instagram

The album is set to be released on September 20, 2024, and fans have been eagerly awaiting it. The details of the album, including the tracklist and collaborations, were recently released by the musician. One song, 'Blessings,' which features Amerado, is on the yet-to-be-released album.

Fans on social media have expressed their excitement, with many taking to the comments section of his post to share their thoughts on the upcoming release. Shatta Movement, Shatta Wale's fan base, has been vocal about the project and has shown strong support for the artiste.

Shatta Wale's album release announcement excitement fans

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Nanakwame669921 said:

"Can’t wait Godfather #shattamovement #SAFA#Gazanation🇯🇲"

boniface_j65892 commented:

"Yes God father we see you coming"

Tension_messia wrote:

"Chaley go see stonebwoy for Achimota Forest 😂😂😂😂😂 he Dey pray make your album flop but he lie bad en mother waaaa"

AzungahHudu said:

"Please I have all Shatta fans to come together let’s make this album a great one 🔥🔥 please please please please we shouldn’t let it trend for just a month or 2 never 👎 lets make this album trend forever. Because Wale really devoted his time for we the fans 🔥🔥🔥#SAFA"

Shatta Wale's encounter with fan

Shatta Wale has recently been not too happy with one of his Shatta Movement fans.

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the musician got angry when a fan tried to grab his gold ornament at a show.

Shatta Wale tried to kick the fan and even rained insults on him. The video went viral and got Ghanaians talking.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh