Shatta Wale Begins Count Down To SAFA Album Launch, Fans React
- Shatta Wale has ignited excitement by starting a countdown to the release of his highly anticipated SAFA album
- The dancehall musician shared a photo on his X page indicating that there were just five more days to go before the release of the project
- Shatta Wale is set to release the album on September 20, 2024, and many of his fans have expressed anticipation for the release
Popular Ghanaian musician Shatta Wale has triggered excitement by starting a countdown to the release of his new album, SAFA. The musician posted on his X page, announcing that there are only five days left until the release of the highly anticipated project.
The album is set to be released on September 20, 2024, and fans have been eagerly awaiting it. The details of the album, including the tracklist and collaborations, were recently released by the musician. One song, 'Blessings,' which features Amerado, is on the yet-to-be-released album.
Fans on social media have expressed their excitement, with many taking to the comments section of his post to share their thoughts on the upcoming release. Shatta Movement, Shatta Wale's fan base, has been vocal about the project and has shown strong support for the artiste.
Shatta Wale's album release announcement excitement fans
YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!
Nanakwame669921 said:
"Can’t wait Godfather #shattamovement #SAFA#Gazanation🇯🇲"
boniface_j65892 commented:
"Yes God father we see you coming"
Tension_messia wrote:
"Chaley go see stonebwoy for Achimota Forest 😂😂😂😂😂 he Dey pray make your album flop but he lie bad en mother waaaa"
AzungahHudu said:
"Please I have all Shatta fans to come together let’s make this album a great one 🔥🔥 please please please please we shouldn’t let it trend for just a month or 2 never 👎 lets make this album trend forever. Because Wale really devoted his time for we the fans 🔥🔥🔥#SAFA"
Jordin Sparks praises Stonebwoy for their No Cry music collaboration on her new album, says she adores him
Shatta Wale's encounter with fan
Shatta Wale has recently been not too happy with one of his Shatta Movement fans.
YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the musician got angry when a fan tried to grab his gold ornament at a show.
Shatta Wale tried to kick the fan and even rained insults on him. The video went viral and got Ghanaians talking.
Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Geraldo Amartey (Entertainment Editor) Geraldo Amartey is an Entertainment Editor at YEN.com.gh. He pursued a degree in linguistics at the University of Ghana and graduated in 2020. He has over three years of experience in journalism. Geraldo's professional career in journalism started at the Ministry Of Information, where he worked as a writer. You can reach out to him at geraldo.amartey@yen.com.gh.