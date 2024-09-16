Jordin Sparks, in a social media post, expressed her admiration for Stonebwoy after releasing her No Restrictions album on Friday, September 13, 2024

The American singer shared that she adored the Ghanaian dancehall artiste after he shared a short performance of his verse in their collaboration

Many fans thronged to the comment section to praise both Jordin Sparks and Stonebwoy for their music collaboration

American musician Jordin Sparks has praised Stonebwoy after the release of their new music collaboration.

Jordin Sparks praises Stonewboy after they collaborated on her new No Restrictions album. Photo source: @jordinsparks @stonebwoy

Source: Instagram

Jordin Sparks praises Stonebwoy after album release

Jordin Sparks released her highly anticipated 15-track No Restrictions album on Friday, September 13, 2024, which featured a collaboration with Stonebwoy.

The music collaboration No Cry became an instant hit and received a great reception from fans and critics, who complimented the two artistes on their chemistry and musical prowess.

Stonebwoy took to his X page to share a short video of himself performing his verse on the music collaboration, which triggered a reaction from Jordin Sparks.

The No Air hitmaker, impressed with the BHIM Nation president's contribution to the song, expressed her admiration for him, stating that she adored him.

Check out the social media post below:

Reactions to Jordin Sparks' social media post

Jordin Sparks' social media post triggered positive reactions from fans, who thronged to the comment section and praised her and Stonebwoy for their music collaboration. YEN.com.gh has gathered some of these comments:

@DjSimass commented:

"Giving the album some shine."

@drop_last commented:

"Ghana has accepted you🤝🏽."

@showboy_gyimiii commented:

"And we love you too. Can't wait for your second visit to Ghana. Come and enjoy our local foods and perform for us. BHIM BHIM 🔥🔥🔥🔥."

@AduEmma17547835 commented:

"We appreciate you @JordinSparks for putting our international Afro-dancehall/reggae Pele @stonebwoy on this GOLDEN ALBUM🔥🔥❤️❤️. No cry is a masterpiece."

@OriafoBaba commented:

"Stonebwoy is the True definition of reality.... Keril hilson was a a goal 🥅 and now we have another talent star Jordan spark lovely and another goal 🥅 for Africa and Ghana. This is massive ❤️❤️❤️ thanks mummy JS...we can't to see you in Africa Ghana ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Jordin Sparks hyped over collaboration with Stonebwoy

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Jordin Sparks hyped her new collaboration with Stonebwoy, No Cry, from her latest album, No Restrictions, on social media.

In a social media post on X, Jordin Sparks responded to Stonebwoy's post about the song, expressing excitement about the partnership.

Proofread by Edwina N.K Quarcoo, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh