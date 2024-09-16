Shatta Wale lost his cool when a fan appeared to try grabbing his necklace at the Dzokoto Cultural Festival at Ningo Dzokoto

In the video, he threw his leg in the direction of the fan, leading to security intervening, before he rained insults on the fan

The video generated diverse opinions from Ghanaians, who asked if it was an attempted theft or just a fan trying to pull him

Dancehall musician Shatta Wale was unhappy when a fan reportedly attempted to steal the diamond necklaces he wore to a concert at Ningo Dzokoto on September 14, 2024.

The Dzokoto Cultural Festival formed part of the great Ningo Homowo Festival.

Shatta Wale blasts a fan for attempting to steal his diamond chain. Image credit: @shattawalenima

Source: Instagram

Shatta Wale blasts fan for alleged theft

In the video, Shatta Wale was performing his hit song, I Am Not Going To Jail This Year (IANGTJTY), a song about his 2021 arrest for faking a gun attack on himself, when the fan launched the apparent theft attempt.

The dancehall musician approached the crowd at the front of the stage, kissing the hands of the ladies and interacting with them during his performance.

When he got to the right corner of the stage, a fan seemed to grab at his necklace, which agitated Shatta Wale, who threw his feet toward the fan.

Security rushed toward him in the video and grabbed him to prevent further altercation. He then proceeded to insult the fan in Ga.

Below is the video of the fan reportedly attempting to steal Shatta Wale's chain:

Reactions to Shatta Wale's theft case

Many people in the comments section opined that the fan did not mean to steal his diamond necklace but wanted to pull him.

Others also hinted that if he was wealthy, he should not have been bothered by the theft of his diamond necklace.

Below are the diverse opinions regarding the viral video:

youngberry18 said:

"I dont see anyone trying to steal any chain here. The person tried pulling him instead 😂😂😂"

iamdanextbigthing said:

"His bodyguards were not positioned well."

mingle.two said:

"So you as a thief , if you steal this how you go even sell am ? It doesn’t even make any sense to steal this as he’s a public figure"

kwekuu_desmond said:

"Students dey wan show teacher that he has graduated with first class 😂"

cathybrown40 said:

"Guy man no fit guy guy man 😂😂😂😂"

eaadusei said:

"😂😂😂they wan take do chairman.. your own students wan show you kafia 😂😂😂how is done proper.."

kwesiokawa said:

"I don’t see anyone trying to steal a chain how is that possible stealing is taking something no one can see you 😂man wants something to trend as usual hit no Dey come 😂"

Shatta Wale sits on money bundles

YEN.com.gh reported that Shatta Wale's photo of himself sitting on money bundles went viral on social media.

The photo was captured in the comfort of the artist's living room as he sat on the neatly arranged heaps of his cash.

SM4Lyf fans bragged about their leader being wealthy, while others were dissatisfied with how he bragged.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh