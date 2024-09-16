KiDi, in a video that went viral on social media, had a poor reception at a concert he performed at in New York

In the video, the musician performed his hit single Say Cheese, but the crowd did not seem to recognise the song or the musician

Reacting to the video, many Ghanaians were surprised by the reception the musician got, given how big he was in Ghana

Popular Ghanaian musician KiDi got a poor reception during a recent performance in New York despite his popularity back in Ghana.

KiDi's recent performance in New York is poorly received by the audience. Photo source: kiDimusic

Source: Instagram

A video of the event, which went viral on social media, showed the crowd's lack of enthusiasm as KiDi performed his hit single Say Cheese. The audience appeared unfamiliar with both the song and the artiste.

The video sparked surprise among many Ghanaians, who were puzzled by the crowd's reaction. In Ghana, KiDi is widely known and celebrated, especially with his current hit song, Lomo Lomo, featuring Black Sherif, dominating local music charts.

However, his New York performance showed that the artiste may not yet be as widely recognised in international markets. The video has sparked conversations about what accounted for KiDi's poor reception.

KiDi's performance sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

elniino_GH said:

"He’s a performer, he should have known that that crowd is a new crowd to his song so he should have gingered them, hes not been watching stonebwoy, he always find a way to make people vibe to his songs even tho they may not know him"

AFiabian commented:

"Is a shame bro i keep saying artist should learn stage crowd purchasing power like how Nigerians and politicians do, take a percentage out of your earnings from such events and buy some fans within the crowd to cheer you up when on stage is a business to get deals"

uicyCFC said:

"they didn’t vibe to the don’t mean it’s not it. you think if Tekashi 69 comes to perform in a Ghana there would be a situation different from this??"

Onana dances to KiDi's music

KiDi might not have received the best reception at his show, but he received love elsewhere when Onana tried dancing to his song.

YEN.com.gh reported that the Manchester United stopper was taught the dance by a content creator who met him. The video made many Ghanaians happy as it showed KiDi's widespread acclaim.

Proofread by Edwina N.K Quarcoo, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh