Shatta Wale, in a trending video, expressed his frustration over the large number of malfunctioning streetlights in Accra

The dancehall artist criticised Ghanaians and politicians for not resolving the issue to ensure safety on streets at night

Shatta Wale's comments on the situation triggered mixed reactions from fans, who shared their opinions on social media

Ghanaian dancehall artist Shatta Wale went viral after a video of him lamenting the many faulty streetlights in Accra surfaced on social media.

Shatta Wale fumes and blasts politicians over the malfunctioning streetlights in Accra. Photo source: @shattawalegh

Source: Twitter

Shatta Wale blasts politicians over malfunctioning streetlights

In a social media video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Shatta Wale was spotted driving on a dark street with his car as he headed towards the Kotoka International Airport road in Accra.

The SM Boss expressed his disappointment and concern for the lack of working streetlights on the streets to ensure safety on the roads in Accra during the night.

He also criticised Ghanaian citizens for following political leaders who have deceived them and failed to perform their duties during their office tenure.

"See Accra. There are no lights in this whole place. People will tell you they have leaders. The leaders will come and make promises, but because the majority of us do not know God, we just sit there and follow them. We are in a darkness country. There are no working streetlights in Accra."

Bemused by the situation, Shatta Wale compared Accra to a village and noted that the malfunctioning streetlights make it difficult to drive safely at night without encountering any issues.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Shatta Wale's comments

Shatta Wale's complaints about the malfunctioning streetlights in Accra gathered mixed reactions from fans on social media.

Many agreed with his remarks and praised him for voicing out his frustration. Others questioned his contribution to the development of the country. YEN.com.gh has gathered some of these comments below:

Gams Lams Dec commented:

"God bless you for saying the truth 🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰."

Zero to Hero commented:

"This is what UTV should be talking about, not people's marriage affairs."

Mankulu K Benjamen commented:

"What have you done for the country?"

shatta_side commented:

"The voice of the street. God bless you Godfather🙏🏽.Live long the King 🤴🤴🤴🤴."

Harriet black commented:

"The whole Accra, no street light."

Øwųræ Ąmğ commented:

"At the back of Accra mall, that street no get one light mpo."

Shatta Wale ventures into real estate

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Shatta Wale announced that he had ventured into the real estate business in Ghana.

The SM Boss shared a photo of an Instagram page for a real estate company, which he claimed was a new side business.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh