Jackie Appiah Narrates How She Spent 15 Years To Build Her Dream Mansion
- Jackie Appiah made waves online when she moved into her plush mansion at Trassaco almost three years ago
- In a video, the actress has opened up on how she planned and executed the building project over 15 years
- Her narration in the video interview has triggered mixed reactions from some social media users
Top Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah has shared how long it took her to put up her much-talked-about mansion.
In December 2021, reports emerged that Jackie had moved into her plush mansion at Trassacco, in the East Legon enclave of Accra.
Months later, Nigerian actress Luchy Donalds visited Jackie's home and shared a video showing the house's interior.
Luchy's video went viral and triggered many conversations about how Jackie funded the massive project.
Jackie Appiah's mansion took 15 years
In a recent interview, Jackie Appiah explained that putting up her mansion was not as easy as some thought.
According to the actress, owning the building took a lot of work and time, which she described as a dream come true.
"What you see on social media today is something I started 15 years ago. It was not overnight, it took 15 years. There were times when colleagues would laugh at me and ask 'are you going to complete your house?'
Watch the video below:
Ghanaians react to Jackie Appiah's video
The video sparked mixed reactions from social media users.
bidazzle0 said:
But snapchat influencers wan use months for mansion building
switchfocus said:
Oh wow ...good things take time indeed.
scratch_bubbles said:
Lmao 😂 time will tell
Meet Susana, the Ghanaian lady making waves as a professional painter: "Brushing her way to success"
TV in Jackie's mansion costs over GHC320k
Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Jackie's home is not only beautiful but is filled with many expensive gadgets, including a Beovision Harmony TV.
Online checks show that Danish manufacturer Bang & Olufsen makes the Beovision Harmony TV.
Her model comes in three sizes: 65, 77, and 88 inches. The 65" sells for 18,825 dollars, the 77" sells for 21,925 dollars, and the 88" goes for 48,675 dollars.
Jackie's TV is the 77-inch version, which, at the current exchange rate, must have cost her over GH₵320,000.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Jeffrey Owusu-Mensah (HOD Entertainment) Jeffrey is the Head of Entertainment Desk and a graduate of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) with over 10 years of experience in journalism. He started as a reporter with Ghana News Agency (GNA) after school. He joined Primnewsghana.com in 2016 as an editor. He moved to YEN.com.gh in 2017 as an editor and has risen to his current position. You can contact him via e-mail: j.owusu-mensah@yen.com.gh