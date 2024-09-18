Jackie Appiah made waves online when she moved into her plush mansion at Trassaco almost three years ago

In a video, the actress has opened up on how she planned and executed the building project over 15 years

Her narration in the video interview has triggered mixed reactions from some social media users

Top Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah has shared how long it took her to put up her much-talked-about mansion.

In December 2021, reports emerged that Jackie had moved into her plush mansion at Trassacco, in the East Legon enclave of Accra.

Actress Jackie Appiah tells how she spent 15 years building her Trassaco mansion. Photo source: @jackieappiah

Source: Instagram

Months later, Nigerian actress Luchy Donalds visited Jackie's home and shared a video showing the house's interior.

Luchy's video went viral and triggered many conversations about how Jackie funded the massive project.

Jackie Appiah's mansion took 15 years

In a recent interview, Jackie Appiah explained that putting up her mansion was not as easy as some thought.

According to the actress, owning the building took a lot of work and time, which she described as a dream come true.

"What you see on social media today is something I started 15 years ago. It was not overnight, it took 15 years. There were times when colleagues would laugh at me and ask 'are you going to complete your house?'

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to Jackie Appiah's video

The video sparked mixed reactions from social media users.

bidazzle0 said:

But snapchat influencers wan use months for mansion building

switchfocus said:

Oh wow ...good things take time indeed.

scratch_bubbles said:

Lmao 😂 time will tell

TV in Jackie's mansion costs over GHC320k

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Jackie's home is not only beautiful but is filled with many expensive gadgets, including a Beovision Harmony TV.

Online checks show that Danish manufacturer Bang & Olufsen makes the Beovision Harmony TV.

Her model comes in three sizes: 65, 77, and 88 inches. The 65" sells for 18,825 dollars, the 77" sells for 21,925 dollars, and the 88" goes for 48,675 dollars.

Jackie's TV is the 77-inch version, which, at the current exchange rate, must have cost her over GH₵320,000.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh