Sista Afia has stormed social media to post photos of herself as she celebrated her birthday today

The Ghanaian songstress was seen posing in a beautiful outfit while beaming with smiles

Sista Afia is one of the few female musicians in the country taking Ghana global

Award-winning Ghanaian songstress Francisca Gawugah known by the stage name Sista Afia, has wowed her teeming fans on social media with her birthday photos.

The Weather hitmaker, in photos and a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, was seen shining bright in her outfit as she posed for the camera.

Sista Afia was spotted in a beautiful black dress which was adorned with gold-themed attachments as she looked straight into the camera.

Photos of Sista Afia. Source: Instagram/@sista.afia

Source: Instagram

The Are You Ready hitmaker who is a year older today, November 8, 2021, could not hide her excitement and wished herself well on the big day.

After posting the photos, Sista Afia captioned them:

"Birthday MOOD +1 Happy birthday to me"

Fans of Sista Afia fall over each other to wish her well on her birthday

Ghanaian celebs and fans of the singer took to the comment section to wish Sista Afia well on her birthday.

Blogger ghhyper1 wrote:

"Happy Birthday Odo"

Rapper amerado_burner wished his colleague well:

"Happy Birthday Queen"

nanaakuaaddo commented:

"Happy birthday beautiful God Bless you in all you do"

exkobar_tfio dropped his wish:

"Happy birthday to you queen"

2014platinum:

"Happy birthday Queen Solomon"

anakondakpagashi said a prayer for Sista Afia

"Greatness upon you dear"

iren.edove wished Sista Afia well:

"Happy birthday queen.... more wins"

There were many comments that showed that fans of Sista Afia were indeed happy to be celebrating her birthday with her.

