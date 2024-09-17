Susana, a young Ghanaian lady has been commended on social media for her impressive talent for painting

In a series of videos, Susana, who is an SHS graduate, showcased remarkable works in interior and exterior painting

The young Ghanaian lady showed great enthusiasm, passion and genuine love for her work

A young Ghanaian lady, identified as Susana is making a name for herself in a predominately male-dominated field as a professional painter.

At just in her early 20s, the young lady is gradually establishing herself as one of the most talented and highly sought-after painters in Ghana.

Susana, a Ghanaian lady Makies Waves as a professional painter.

Source: TikTok

In several videos splashed on social media, Siusana has demonstrated her remarkable painting skills to the admiration of many online.

The enthusiasm with which she does her work indicates her enormous passion and love for the profession she has found herself in.

Susana's painting journey began many years ago when she started following her former master to learn the trade after senior high school, transitioning from taking on small projects to bigger ones.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Susan was spotted on a skyscraper painting a huge mansion.

Susana specialises in interior, and exterior painting and any form of creative work.

Netizens commend and encourage Susana

Susana's incredible painting talent, as shown on the many videos shared on her TikTok page, appears to have endeared to netizens, who flood her comment section with commendations and encouragement.

@Asante Seth said:

"God bless ur hustle, please try to use safety harness anytime u climb above 1.5metres."

@Khaakyire Owusu Simon also said

"God will really bless you. I like your work."

@Bliss Abban wrote:

"God will do it all for you ok you will have all the best and good things in life."

Female painter brags about her job

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a female painter, Nana Konadu took to social media to brag about her job.

The young lady, who was an SHS graduate claimed she earned more than her peers who hold university degrees.

Her comments ignited conversations about the importance of skilled work.

