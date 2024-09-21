The Asanteman Youth For Culture and Development has taken to the streets to protest against the disrespect by some individuals towards their king

The group also held a press conference in Kumasi on Friday, September 20, 2024, to send out a warning to attackers of the Otumfuo to desist or face their full wrath

Ghanaians on social media who chance on video excerpts of the press conference shared their views

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

A group calling itself the Asanteman Youth For Culture and Development have called for an end to the unwarranted attacks on the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

The group at a press conference held in Kumasi said they cannot accept any form of disrespect towards their king, the custodian of the Sika Dwa, the Golden Stool of the Ashanti Kingdom.

Asanteman youth condemns disrespect towards Otumfuo and issues a stern warning. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: UGC

Their call comes in the wake of recent distasting comments made by two media personalities, Afia Pokua and Mona Gucci on Onua TV's Biribi Gyegye Wo.

The Asanteman Youth For Culture and Development during the press conference held on Friday, September 20, 2024, sent out a stern warning against attacks on their noble King.

Henceforth, the group said they would take drastic action against anyone who dared to disrespect the Asantehene.

"If anyone who has an issue, the person should direct it to the chief in their village or his father, not the Asantehene. We are sending notice that henceforth, we shall face anyone who disrespects or attacks the Otumfuo with full force." one of the leaders of the group said.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on X, the Asanteman Youth For Culture and Development also protested to draw attention to constant unwarranted attacks on the Otumfuo.

Ghanaians react to the press conference

Ghanaians on social media shared their views on the video of the Asanteman Youth For Culture and Development's press conference.

@Kingofkumasi_ said:

"We are ASANTES. If we strike it’s going to be a long day for y’all."

@Darlington1Gh also said:

"I kinda agree with them. I don’t think it’s sensible to leave your president and criticize another country’s president. If you ain’t an Ashanti, why do you attack their king?"

@tsutsuokra commented:

"So the water bodies and the land distraction was not enough reason for them to be angry like this? Ok ooh let me just pass."

Media personalities in trouble over derogatory comments

Meanwhile, in a previous YEN.com.gh publication, two Ghanaian women have come under intense criticism after passing derogatory remarks against the Otumfuo.

The two women, Afia Pokua and Mona Gucci, reportedly questioned the Asantehene's silence on attacks by some people on the Dormaahene.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh