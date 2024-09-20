The New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer, Mahamudu Bawumia, will be number one on the election ballot.

Evans Nimako, the NPP’s Director of Elections, picked the party’s number during the EC’s balloting event in Accra on Friday. The NPP will be prominently featured on the ballot paper.

Mahamadu Bawuma and John Mahama are the leading candidates in the Ghana election

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) John Mahama will be number 8 on the ballot.

The commission broadcast the balloting live on September 20, 2024, from its head office.

Hassan Abdulai Ayariga, the All People’s Congress (APC) candidate, secured the ninth spot. Kofi Akpaloo of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG) picked number 5, and Nana Akosua Frimpomaa of the Convention People’s Party (CPP) drew the seventh position.

On a busy day of election activity, the commission announced that it disqualified 11 presidential aspirants in the 2024 election.

Among the disqualified applicants were Bernard Mornah of the People's National Convention and Janet Nabla, a former member of the same party who currently represents the People's National Party.

The commission explained that the 11 were disqualified for issues relating to incomplete forms.

