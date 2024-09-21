The balloting for the impending presidential elections in Ghana was hell yesterday at the headquarters of the EC in Accra

The Flagbearer of the ruling government, Dr Bawumia picked the number 1 spot while the presidential candidate of the main opposition, John Mahama picked eight

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and his campaign team have reacted to the hu position on the presidential ballot

Vice president and flagbearer of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has reacted to his position on the presidential ballot for the December 7, 2024, elections.

On Friday, September 20, 2024, the Electoral Commission of Ghana (EC) conducted a balloting exercise for the candidates in forthcoming presidential elections.

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia reacts after picking the number one position on the presidential ballot sheet. Photo credit: @MBawumia/X.

At the end of the process, the NPP's candidate picked the number one position on the ballot while his main contender in the elections, Mr John Dramani Mahama's luck fell on eight.

Shortly after the conclusion of the balloting process, Dr Bawumia, who is on a campaign trail across the country, celebrated news of his position on the presidential ballot.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the ruling NPP's presidential candidate was spotted in a bus with members of his campaign team in wild jubilation.

While the campaign team was singing in celebration, Dr Bawumia was captured engaged on his mobile phone, probably replying to congratulatory messages from his friends, family and sympathisers.

Netizens' views on Dr Bawumia's reactions

After the video of Dr Bawumia and his campaign team celebrating their position on the presidential ballot emerged online, netizens on X shared their views.

@callme_reader1 said:

"It doesn’t mean you’ll win though .Let’s wait and see how it goes."

@dnsavagge also said:

"Hmm this people they know what they are up cos Mahama being on the number eight spot on the ballot paper will mix many people especially our illiterate ones."

@stnrboy254 commented:

"They are not thinking of the how they will change the economy, rather julibating over no.1 candidate... None of those candidate on that sheet got clean hrt for Gh, only their pockets...U ppl get time to vote paa o.mstew!"

Bawumia picks the number 1 position

As indicated earlier by YEN.com.gh, Dr Bawumai will be number one on the ballot for the December 7, 2024 presidential elections.

Former president John Mahama also be number eight on the presidential ballot comprising 13 candidates.

The balloting was held on Friday, September 20, 2024, at the head office of the Electoral Commission.

