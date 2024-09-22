Broda Sammy, in an appearance on United Showbiz, shared that it is not a sin for Christians to stake lotto or engage in sports betting

The gospel musician said that it was hypocritical for Christians to frown upon the lottery or betting, which is not different from the American visa lottery

Broda Sammy's comments about lottery and sports betting garnered mixed reactions from some Ghanaians on social media

Ghanaian gospel musician Broda Sammy has criticised Christians for condemning lottery and sports betting.

Broda Sammy criticises Christians over lottery, betting

In an appearance on the United Showbiz show, Broda Sammy stated that Christians were wrong and hypocrites to speak against people who play the lottery or engage in sports betting.

The gospel musician shared that a lottery winner is responsible for constructing a church he recently performed. He said that he has never played the lottery but will not hesitate to do so if he dreams about it or gets some lottery numbers from somebody.

He said:

"Christians want to forcefully take out lottery and sports betting from the religious faith. A lottery winner built the church I recently performed in. Why aren't we honest with Christians? I have never played the lottery, but I will play if I dream about it or an expert gives me lottery numbers to stake."

Broda Sammy, who recently accused Ohemaa Mercy of lying about her divorce, said that it is not a sin for an individual to play the lottery or engage in sports betting.

He said:

"Playing the lotto is not a sin. Sports betting is also not a sin."

The musician opined that there is no difference between the regular and American visa lottery, which people in Christian circles praise. He urged Christians not to scare people away with their attitudes.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Broda Sammy's comments

Broda Sammy's comments about lottery and sports betting triggered mixed reactions from some Ghanaians on social media. YEN.com.gh has gathered some of these comments below:

manager.iam commented:

"Be there and be speaking nonsense. U are not correct."

kwame_eugene_madridista commented:

"He's right nothing wrong staking bet or lotto as a Christian y3de nne3ma kyekyere y3nho dodo."

kcbbysong

"He is throwing dust. Lotto is not good not to Christians alone but to everybody."

leadtrade_gh commented:

"I think he's making sense."

edwinjohhney commented:

"Absolutely true 💯."

Broda Sammy shares his preferred presidential candidate

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Broda Sammy shared that he had chosen who he would vote for in the 2024 Ghanaian presidential elections.

The gospel musician said that his choice is not based on policy or manifesto but on the candidate's party's showing him respect.

He added that he had been approached by one of the political parties to compose a campaign song and was already given half payment.

