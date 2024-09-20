Sonnie Badu, in an interview, weighed in on comedian Michael Blackson's recent social media user rants during a discussion about the lack of royalty payments in Ghana

The gospel musician shared that Michael Blackson's comments have damaged Ghana's reputation and could potentially scare people from investing in the country

Sonnie Badu's remarks triggered mixed reactions from many Ghanaians on social media

Ghanaian gospel musician Sonnie Badu has weighed in on US-based Ghanaian comedian and actor Michael Blackson's recent social media rants about his lost investments in the country.

Sonnie Badu addresses Michael Blackson's outburst

In a recent interview, Sonnie Badu discussed the lack of royalty payments to musicians in Ghana after her colleague Joyce Blessing's recent remarks.

The gospel singer opined that it was a big issue confronting the entertainment industry in Africa. He called for a systematic change in the continent and highlighted Michael Blackson's remarks about Ghana.

Sonnie Badu said that the US-based Ghanaian comedian's celebrity status gave credibility to his rants and damaged Ghana's reputation on the international stage.

He noted that Michael Blackson's complaints could deter potential investors from travelling to Ghana to invest significantly in various sectors.

He said:

"You just read what Michael Blackson said about what happened to him. Now, this guy is an international figure and everything he says carries a lot of weight. What he has done has damaged Ghana big time because it is going to do is tell everybody not to go and invest in Ghana."

Michael Blackson courted attention on social media after ranting about the Ghanaian government. The comedian said he purchased Eurobonds to run his school at Agona Nsaba but suffered significant losses because of his investment in Ghana bonds.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Sonnie Badu's comments

Sonnie Badu's remarks about Michael Blackson's recent rants triggered mixed reactions from some Ghanaians on social media. YEN.com.gh has gathered some of the comments below:

christinakyiwie commented:

"Well people should know the truth before they come to invest in Ghana. Truth shld be told no matter how bitter."

papakojoofficial commented:

"Blankson spoke facts on the grounds✍️."

mz_naaodey commented:

"With all due respect sir...the man lost a huge money ooo..that that supposed to pay for the kids at his school.. Ghana has lost its reputation already."

kwameboxy commented:

"What reputation is left to protect?"

iambokity commented:

When poor people were crying, you celebrities didn’t mind or support them .. old pensioners went to sleep at the Finance office and they were sacked. Now that they have done it to somebody with a voice and he is voicing out, you say what reputation? 😂😂. I can tell u this Government doesn't care about reputation. They don't even have a reputation to protect. You will soon hear they have something against Michael Blackson when they see the extent of his post and the damage to Ghana."

Bridget Otoo fires Michael Blackson over outburst

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that media personality Bridget Otoo criticised Michael Blackson for omitting President Nana Addo's name in his outburst over his lost Eurobond investments.

She accused the comedian of avoiding direct criticism of the Ghanaian president and his government, who were responsible for his financial losses.

