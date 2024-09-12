Broda Sammy, in an interview, shared his opinion on Ohemaa Mercy's recent claims that God gave her the confirmation to divorce her ex-husband

The gospel musician called Ohemaa Mercy a 'liar' for making those recent remarks about her divorce

Broda Sammy said that per the Bible, God does not speak or approve of people getting divorce

Gospel musician Broda Sammy has shared his opinion on Ohemaa Mercy's recent claim that she divorced her ex-husband, Mr Isaac Twum-Ampofo, after speaking to God and getting her needed confirmation.

Broda Sammy criticises Ohemaa Mercy for her divorce claims. Photo source: @brodasammy_nationsworshipper @ohemaamercyofficial

Broda Sammy addresses Ohemaa Mercy's divorce claims

In an interview with media personality Nana Romeo, Broda Sammy called Ohemaa Mercy a 'liar' for her remarks about God's involvement in her divorce.

The gospel musician stated that God does not tell people to divorce their spouses. He said that God could only have given Ohemaa Mercy the confirmation to divorce her husband if she initially got married without consulting him.

He said:

"If Ohemaa Mercy heard God's voice, then she is lying. It is never true that God will tell his servants to divorce their spouses. She is telling lies. Did she consult God before marrying her ex-husband? If God spoke to her after she failed to consult him before her marriage, then it's fine."

Broda Sammy alleged that Ohemaa Mercy only divorced her husband after reaping the benefits that came with her marriage to Mr Isaac Twum-Ampofo and not from her consultation with God.

He said:

"She is lying. She has gotten her kids. The man helped her give birth to her kids, who will care for her when she grows old and weak. She now has a house, so she wants to enjoy life. Marriage is like a cage. There are so many things you can't do when you are married. So, if you want the freedom to do what you want, you will blame God. God will never tell you to get a divorce."

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Broda Sammy's comments

Broda Sammy's comments about Ohemaa Mercy's divorce claims triggered mixed reactions from social media users. YEN.com.gh has gathered some of their remarks below:

Susan Asante commented:

"Do you know what happened before they divorced?"

APOSTLE JERRY ANANYA commented:

"Sammy is really speaking sense.........."

AB Reuben commented:

"For the first time, I agree with Brother Sammy."

Richmondshed_London commented:

"Sometimes people don't understand Sammy, but he's being real."

Gyam commented:

"So after losing Osinachi to an abusive marriage, we still ridicule women who are bold enough to divorce?"

Seth Addo commented:

"What is your problem? Some people are losing their lives in the name of marriage."

Manny G commented:

"Aden Sammy, do you have an issue with your sister?"

Broda Sammy advises ladies on marriage

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Broda Sammy advised young ladies not to settle for men who live in a single room in a recent interview.

The gospel musician explained that couples shouldn't settle in a single room because conflicts are bound to happen.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

