Broda Sammy knows who he is going to vote for president in the 2024 general elections

In an interview on UTV, the gospel musician shared that his choice was based on the candidate contracting him to make a campaign song

Sharing his thoughts with YEN.com.gh, music journalist Myers Hansen agreed that Broda Sammy should be loyal to those who support him

Gospel musician Broda Sammy has made a choice as to who he will be voting for in the 2024 presidential elections.

In an appearance on UTV's United Showbiz, Broda Sammy stated that his choice is not based on policy or manifesto but on the candidate's party's showing him respect.

According to the Nation's Worshipper, as he is affectionately called, the political party has approached him to produce a song for their 2024 campaign and has already taken half of the payment.

He explained that, per their agreement, he hopes to receive his balance after he has finished shooting the video for the song.

Broda Sammy stated that he had been drawn to the political party that had recognised his contributions to the industry and his worth as a musician and thus would vote for them because of their recognition.

“I’ve been approached to produce a song for one of the pBrodresidential candidates. I must say that I feel very honoured that all these people know me and gave me the needed respect as a musician to produce a song for them.

"I am drawn to them and will vote for them. I would have produced the song even if the money was one cedi because what motivates me is the fact that they gave me the recognition and came to me to produce a song for them,” he said.

Broda Sammy may have a point

Sharing his thoughts on Broda Sammy's declaration on UTV, music journalist Gabriel Myers Hansen could not help but agree with him.

According to Myers, getting financial support as a musician is difficult, especially for gospel artists, so it is advisable to seize such opportunities and weigh them against one's brand goals.

"I won't ordinarily advise an artiste to dabble in politics in our part of the world, but it all comes down to the artiste's brand goals and what they want. In this case,, Broda Sammy seems happy with whatever deal he signed and the benefits he will get.

"And as for him voting for the presidential candidate who contracted him, I believe it is prudent because it is always good to support who supports you."

