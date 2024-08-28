Gospel singer Broda Sammy got social media buzzing when he shared his opinion on marriage and having kids before marriage

In an exclusive interview on NeatFM, the gospel singer said he advised people to have kids rather than pursue marriage

Many people likened his statements to what actress Nana Ama McBrown made in a recent interview with media personality Bola Ray

Gospel musician Broda Sammy generated a conversation on social media when he shared his views about marriage and persons who give birth out of wedlock.

Broda Sammy on marriage

In an exclusive interview on NeatFM, Broda Sammy said he usually advises people to have children rather than to aspire to marry.

This comes after the show's host asked him how his marriage life was, and he responded that it was good.

"Marriage is good. But I advise people to give birth and have children. But I will never advise someone to get married," he said.

Explaining his argument, he said something can befall a marriage, and this could lead to either the man or the woman neglecting you. But he said that one thing would remain constant, the love of the children for you.

The gospel singer who owns a mansion in Kumasi said that even if you have stubborn children, there will surely be one of them who will love you and take good care of you when your spouse abandons you.

"To me, I choose childbirth than marriage," he said.

Broda Sammy said that despite being a married man, he would not advise people to get married. He changed the argument and said that marriage benefits women more than men.

Meanwhile, star actress Nana Ama McBrown, in a recent interview with media personality Bola Ray, shared similar thoughts on marriage where he advised women to get married after the age of 35 and men after 40. She also said it was okay for women to have kids before marriage.

Broda Sammy's opinion on marriage.

Reactions to Broda Sammy's marriage advice

Below are the opinions of Ghanaians regarding the video shared by famous blogger SammyKay Media:

yesiampaakwo said:

"Where are the Bible standards,so called gospel artist😮"

official_ruthgibs said:

"Same statement McBrown said and people were insulting her"

naybilli said:

"Thoughtful of you bro .."

adabo_ade_azikwe said:

"Smart man"

lydiafrimpong71 said:

"Your standards are weak"

