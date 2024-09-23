Stonebwoy Celebrates Dr Kwame Nkrumah's Birthday With Heartfelt Message
- Stonebwoy celebrated Dr Kwame Nkrumah on his birthday, taking to X to share a heartfelt message to the founder of Ghana
- Kwame Nkrumah's 115th birthday fell on Saturday, September 21, 2024, and the dancehall musician was excited about it
- In the comments section of his post, many Ghanaians also celebrated Dr Kwame Nkrumah, sharing their thoughts about him and his ideologies
Ghanaian dancehall musician Stonebwoy paid a touching tribute to Kwame Nkrumah on what would have been the revolutionary leader's 115th birthday.
The celebration, which fell on Saturday, September 21, 2024, saw Stonebwoy taking to the social media platform X to acknowledge the contributions of the man regarded as the founder of modern Ghana.
In a heartfelt post, Stonebwoy expressed his excitement about the occasion, referring to Nkrumah with admiration. He highlighted Nkrumah's legacy, pointing out the late leader's fight against colonialism and his vision for an independent Africa by dropping a quote from him.
In his post, he wrote:
"Happy Birthday To His Excellency The Right Honourable Osagyefo Dr. Francis Kwame Nkrumah.“Neo- Colonialism The Last Stage of Imperialism”
Dancehall musician Stonebwoy's post sparked reactions from Ghanaians, who also took to the comments section to celebrate Nkrumah's legacy.
Ghanaians celebrate Dr Kwame Nkrumah
YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.
AlobigiP said:
"Osagyefo Dr. Francis Kwame Nkrumah happy birthday living legend"
iam_belove commented:
"Herh stone you studied this in the university wow 🤩 proud of you"
DanielB31995496 said:
"Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah should have lived long to see his visions materialised. But God knows best.😔😔😔"
OriafoBaba said:
"It takes only a real king 👑 to respect another king 👑👑"
Kashlordr2r said:
"But ofa Kwame get Aura ooo herh"
BHARHISTER11 commented"
"Kwame Nkrumah lives forever"
