Catherine Jidula Satekla and L Janam Joachim Satekla, the children of dancehall musician Stonebwoy, dropped a heartwarming video of moments they shared

They referred to their father as the best daddy in the caption of the shared post on their Instagram pages

Many people talked about how Sotnebwoy made fatherhood beautiful, while others wished they had fathers like him

Catherine Jidula Satekla and L Janam Joachim Satekla, the children of dancehall musician Stonebwoy, celebrated their father with a video compilation of fond memories they shared with him.

Stonebwoy's kids celebrate him

Catherine Jidula and L Janam Joachim shared a video on their Instagram pages, and in the caption, they referred to their father as the best Daddy.

"Best Daddy 🎶"

The video showed memorable moments, such as when they were born, when Stonebwoy took them to see the doctor when they were sick, when they took trips abroad, and when they went shopping for clothes.

Other adorable moments included the More of You hitmaker carrying his daughter on his back in the traditional way, using an African-print cloth, and singing to her.

The heartwarming video also contained moments when Stonebwoy and his kids displayed fire dance moves in their living room.

Video of Stonebwoy and his kids.

Reactions to the video of Stonebwoy and his kids

Many Ghanaians in the comment section talked about Stonebwoy's beautiful family and what a great father he was to his kids.

Some social media users noted that he made fatherhood beautiful, while others wished they had fathers like him.

The lovely reactions to the video are below:

yhaar_lipsy123 said:

"He makes fatherhood so beautiful"

cassandradwumah said:

"Ooo Stonebwoy ❤️❤️❤️, I have tears in my eyes. God bless you"

kennethashiakwei said:

"IT'S GIVING EVERYTHING 👑"

emprezzgh said:

"We love your daddy too"

cityboss_____ said:

"Best Daddy Ampa😍😍😍❤"

__adomaa__ said:

"This is soo beautiful 😍"

meekmeaks said:

"You’ll be celebrated forever #BEST DADDY"

shefdchef said:

"God has blessed Stonebwoy with almost everything. Pls keep it up🙏🏼🙏🏼. Talent, good wife, lovely kids 🔥🙏🏼❤️🧡💙"

israel_aka_ak47 said:

"Wow I really love this family.😢❤️❤️❤️"

