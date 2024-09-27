Ship Dealer Oliver Khan Brags As He Flies Abroad After His Wedding: "Home Sweet Home"
- Ship Dealer was recently spotted at the airport with his colleague radio personality Saddick Adams
- The trip comes after his simple wedding, which warmed hearts and got many people talking on social media
- It's unclear if the controversial media personality embarked on the journey with his new wife
Ghanaian media personality Ship Dealer Oliver Khan, who recently married, has flown out of the country.
News of the viral star's marriage took social media by storm as fans showered him with praise.
Footage of his departure as he embarks on his journey abroad has popped up online.
Ship Dealer enjoys his time abroad
Ship Dealer gained significant traction on social media for his bull-throwing remarks about owning a multi-million dollar company and being an alumnus of Prempeh College and Oxford University.
He also claims to be a descendant of the Royal family. In a recent post, the viral star shared his first moments abroad, saying,
"I'm home. King Charles is my brother."
The viral star has become one of Ghana's most sought-after media personalities. Ship Dealer has collaborated with top brands, including Betway.
Fans react to Ship Dealer's stint abroad
YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Ship Dealer's latest trip abroad.
@CopolisMichael commented:
"This man is just overhyped and overrated. He doesn’t say anything sensible. People are being influenced by this man?? Lols no wonder we started Ghana entertainment with concert party."
@edemgabby said:
"Hahaha...what a wow. "The richest to the richest"
@Chinx91Official wrote:
"How can you say this to someone that sponsored you on this trip ? Thread carefully Adrobaa 😂"
@mohammed_s84674 remarked:
"We all saw you Holding his Luggages at the Airport😂😂Adroba boy😂"
@RealkwameBaidoo noted:
"Its been long he left home. He misses his family that's why"
Ship Dealer poses with Queen Elizabeth's statue
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ship Dealer had opened up about his experiences after his trip to France.
He shared a video of himself standing close to an effigy of the Queen as proof of his direct affiliation to the British throne. The hilarious moment cracked the ribs of many fans.
Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh
