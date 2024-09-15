Kumasi-based media personality and social media sensation, The Ship Dealer Oliver Kahn has got married

The Ship Dealer tied the knot in a traditional marriage ceremony in Kumasi on Sunday, September 15, 2024

A video and photo of the ceremony garnered massive reactions and congratulations from his admirers on social media

Ghanaian social media sensation Oliver Kahn, The Ship Dealer, has got married in a simple wedding.

The regular guest on Kumasi-based Pure FM's sports show married on Sunday, September 15, 2024.

Details of the wedding are sketchy, but images from the ceremony have found their way onto social media.

Kumasi-based media sensation The Ship Dealer Oliver Kahn marries in a simple wedding. Photo source: The Ship Dealer, Kessbne TV

A photo shared on the Facebook page of The Ship Dealer showed him wearing a white boubou with his bride also wearing white. They posed in a group picture with other people.

Another video sighted on TikTok showed The Ship Dealer, who recently travelled to France, wearing a mauve boubou and sitting with his bride, who also wore a mauve corseted gown.

Congratulations pour in for The Ship Dealer

The images shared online have garnered massive congratulations from social media users.

Yaw Eric Donkor said:

"Congratulations to Mr and Mrs Ship dealer the Royal Family."

Owusu Sekyere Jonas said:

"I'm sure the man in Ash coloured suit is Oliver Khan's brother....I don't think that man is King Charles. Chairman has a lot of explanation to do tomorrow 🤣😂. Congratulations to the richest to richest man in Africa. 🤝"

Immanuel Owusu Great Humphrey said:

"Congratulations to the richest, handsome to handsomeness and the dynamic ship dealer 🎉 🎉 🎉 🎉 🎊."

Oheneyere Obiadie Jemima said:

"I hope you served everyone there 1box of kitchen or chicken🐔🐓🐤 and I didn't see king Charles oooo. Congratulations man."

