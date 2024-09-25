In a trending video, Nana Ama McBrown, linked up with viral TikTok star Kar Lite and the pair had a beautiful interaction

In the video, the actress humorously asked the inspiration behind his name, and the two Kivo ambassadors laughed over it

In the comments section, many Ghanaians were happy to see the pair bond amid chatter regarding the actress' brand deal

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown shared a video of her meet-up with viral TikTok star Kar Lite and took the internet by storm.

Nana Ama McBrown and Kar Lite bond as they link up in a viral video. Photo source: iamamamcbrowngh

Source: Instagram

In the clip, McBrown humorously asked Kar Lite about the inspiration behind his name, leading to a light-hearted exchange that many Ghanaians found entertaining.

This link-up comes amid the drama surrounding McBrown's role as a brand ambassador for Kivo.

Kar Lite gained fame on TikTok with funny videos and songs promoting Kivo gari, which led many fans to call for him to be named a brand ambassador as well.

Instead, the popular actress received the ambassadorship, a decision that left some fans disappointed.

However, Kivo recently recognised Kar Lite's influence by naming him a brand influencer as well. This move has addressed the concerns raised on social media about his previous lack of recognition.

The video of Nana Ama McBrown and Kar Lite has been well-received, with many Ghanaians expressing joy at seeing the two connect.

McBrown and Kar Lite spark reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

moneyQueen said:

"😂 my mum is very funny God bless you for your good work mum"

Josephine Frimpong commented:

"So those of u that were insulting Nana Ama for been Ambassador for Kivo how is the market"

Yaa.YoDeL commented:

"😂I love how Nana Ama can just silence talkative"

McBrown connects with Stonebwoy and wife

McBrown connects easily with people, and Kar Lite was not the only one who experienced her presence and good vibes.

In a recent report by YEN.com.gh, the actress danced to Stonebwoy's newly-released song Jejereje with the artist and his wife.

The footage of McBrown with the musician and his spouse went viral online and many were happy to see them bonding.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh