Skrewfaze's daughter Lovelace was recently recruited into the US Air Force after she passed out from her training

In a trending video, the musician and producer took his daughter to a dealership to purchase a new car for her as a reward for her successful entry into the US Air Force

Skrewfaze's social media post garnered positive reactions from many fans in the comment section

Ghanaian hiplife producer and singer Jehoshaphat Eshun, popularly known as Skrewfaze, rewarded his daughter Lovelace with a special gift after being recruited into the US Air Force.

Ghanaian musician Skrewfaze gifts his daughter Lovelace Eshun a brand new car after she joins the US Air Force. Photo source: @skrewfaze

Skrewfaze gifts his daughter a car

Skrewfaze recently announced on social media that his daughter Lovelace Eshun had graduated from the US Air Force Academy after several months of training. The musician expressed excitement as he shared the good news with his fans.

The musician shared a video of some moments from Lovelace's time in the US Air Force and her passing out ceremony.

Skrewfaze took his daughter to an auto dealership to buy her a brand-new Hyundai vehicle as a reward for her successful recruitment.

The Gbalagaza hitmaker explained that he was fulfilling his promise to gift his daughter a brand-new car if she completed the recruitment process.

In the caption of the social media post, he expressed his love for Lovelace and thanked a car dealership staff member for rendering an excellent service.

He wrote:

"U deserve it all baby..❤️❤️❤️💯💯… And @CARmax u need to give BRIAN a raise. He did an excellent job🫶🏾."

Skrewfaze recently relocated to the US to join his wife and children after many years in Ghana. He is considered one of the prominent figures from the 2000s hiplife era and has an impressive catalogue of hit songs.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Skrewfaze's social media post

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Skrewfaze and his daughter's lovely moment below:

QUEEN_AC commented:

"I’m so proud of her. She will excel. No weapon formed against her will ever prosper. Respect sir✌️✌️✌️."

Son Of Man commented:

"God bless you nuumo, yehowa ajoorbo waaa 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽."

Naa Ashley commented:

"Aw congratulations to her🎉.God bless her❤️."

FITNESS WITH BERRY commented:

"God bless you, more wins to come."

Belinda Yeboah commented:

"Kobby, God bless u papa one."

Source: YEN.com.gh