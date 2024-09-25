Ghanaian producer and singer Skrewfaze has cosigned Stonebwoy's newly released song Jejereje

A video of him jamming to the song has surfaced on social media amid calls for a remix of the hit track

Fans thronged the comments section to express their admiration for Skrewfaze after his comments

Stonebwoy's new release Jejereje has gained the attention of renowned producer and singer Skrewfaze.

The new song came with the reigning dancehall TGMA Artiste of the Year's sixth studio album expected before the year ends.

Skrewfaze endorses Stonebwoy's new song Jejereje. Photo source: Instagram/Skrewfaze, Instagram/Stonebwoy

The song shifted slightly away from Stonebwoy's signature Afrodancehall and Afrobeats prowess, tapping into Ghana's rich, age-old highlife genre.

The dance-ready track reminded many of the high-flying career of Skrewfaze, a renowned producer and singer behind upbeat Ghanaian songs such as Gbalagaza.

Skrewfaze, born Jehoshaphat Eshun, is known for his command over the Asorkpor and Azonto subgenres popular in Ghana's Ga coastal communities.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Skrewfaze appeared to enjoy Stonebwoy's new release. He shared a rendition of the trending new single, which got many fans demanding Stonebwoy to consider a remix of Jejereje with Skrewfaze.

Fans react to Skrewfaze's video

YEN.com.gh has gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Skrewfaze's gesture towards Stonebwoy after releasing Jejereje.

@BashiruAbdul11 noted:

"Screwfaze was the ish then times ooo, this bi his type of song"

@joseph_dziwornu remarked:

"So all this musicians run go Dey abroad… they know sey Ghana never go develop that’s why dem all de run"

@demontime384 wrote:

"Oh wow I never knew until I checked his wall ..he’s dope tho🔥"

@krisscoan2 said:

"This is his type of songs , so definitely"

@jesse_legendary added:

"This beat de3 the whole Ghana only Screw Faze go fit do the proper rmx"

Stonebwoy jams with Meiway

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Stonebwoy had connected with Ivorian music legend Freddie Meiway.

The two met in Nkroful on September 21 during the commemoration of Kwame Nkrumah's anniversary.

Stonebwoy introduced Meiway to his new song, Jejereje, and the Ivorian danced along as the song played.

