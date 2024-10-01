Beeztrap has announced that he was set to release the remix of his song Boa Me, with Stonebwoy as a guest artiste on the tune

The musician shared a snippet of the tune on his X page, noting that the song would be released on October 2, 2024, at midnight

In the comments section of the post, many Ghanaians expressed anticipation for the song and praised Beeztrap for his hard work and talent

Ghanaian musician Beeztrap has announced that he will release the remix of his song 'Boa Me' featuring Stonebwoy. The song is scheduled to drop at midnight on October 2, 2024.

Beeztrap announces the remix of Boa Me with Stonebwoy. Photo source: beeztrapkotm, stonebwoy

Beeztrap shared a snippet of the remix on his X page, showing fans a preview of what to expect. The song pairs Beeztrap's style with Stonebwoy's distinct afro-dancehall sound.

Many Ghanaians expressed their anticipation for the song in the post's comments section. Fans praised Beeztrap for his hard work and commended him for collaborating with Stonebwoy.

This remix comes after the original version of 'Boa Me' received positive reviews, and the upcoming release has generated a buzz among music lovers.

Beeztrap and Stonebwoy collaboration excites many

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

maclord_xavier said:

"You understand the game 🔥🔥🔥"

_realshulaze commented:

"After we dropped Amen with King Sark We released Yesu. It’s time for him to do the rest. Boa me 🙏🙌"

Kelewele5cedis said:

"KOTM Season Conduah room 3 to the foking wiase😂❤️"

KojoPhuse wrote:

"I beg all we Bhim nation to push it everywhere! Next year we for take the Grammys"

BIGGWHAM_ commented:

"Highly anticipated"

Kweku_jefff said:

"Ko you are unstoppable"

Amerado and Samini collab

There have been many great collaborations in the Ghanaian music scene recently, and Beeztrap's collaboration with Stonebwoy is not the only noteworthy one.

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Amerado and Samini have recorded a remix of Amerado's hit single Ankonam.

In a video that went viral, Samini recorded an impressive verse on the new version of the song.

Many Ghanaians were impressed even though the video featured only a few seconds of his verse.

