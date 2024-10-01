Mr Drew released his first collaboration with Shatta Wale on Tuesday, September 1, 2024, titled Road Clear

The singer, in a social media post, announced the song and shared a teaser of the lyrics video for his fans

Many fans thronged to the comments section to share their excitement and praise the two on their collab

Ghanaian singer and dancer Andrew Nii Commey Otoo, popularly known as Mr Drew, has released his new music collaboration with Shatta Wale.

Mr Drew releases collaboration with Shatta Wale

Mr Drew released the new song, Road Clear, at midnight on Tuesday, September 1, 2024, after recently sharing a teaser on social media.

The singer took to X (formerly Twitter) to announce the new song, produced by award-winning music producer M.O.G Beatz. He also shared a snippet of the lyrics video with his verse.

The new song marks the first collaboration between the Mood hitmaker and Shatta Wale, who recently released his highly anticipated SAFA album.

The Road Clear song with Shatta Wale is Mr Drew's second single of 2024 following the release of Sneaky in April. Sneaky's dance video has amassed over 1.5 million views on YouTube since its release.

Mr Drew has had a quiet 2024 since his Case remix song featuring upcoming rapper Mophty, which received positive reviews from fans and critics.

The song recently earned him the Collaboration of the Year award at the 2024 Ghana Music Awards Europe.

Check out Mr Drew's social media post below:

Mr Drew's new song excites fans

Many fans thronged to social media to share their excitement and praise the two Ghanaian artists for their new collaboration.

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from fans in reaction to Mr Drew's new song Road Clear, which features Shatta Wale.

dawgdeyfool commented:

"You’re always cooking. You be chef?"

unrulyking00 commented:

"This song be hard Seley 🔥🔥🔥."

Agawuthemc_ commented:

"We are back with bangers ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥 #seleyyy."

elniino_GH commented:

"Ghanaian artistes, everyday someone want see u fail or dey hate on yall LOL. The song dey be mmom."

Ozbonjnr commented:

"Nice song."

RovaSanti

"Wale spoil there...herh."

@Thitleboy commented:

"Seleey 🔥🔥."

KiDi thanks God after Case wins award

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that KiDi reacted to Mr Drew's Collaboration of the Year award win at the 2024 Ghana Music Awards Europe.

The Lynx Entertainment signee sarcastically thanked God in reaction to the latter's complaints after losing a TGMA award to the former.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

